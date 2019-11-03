-
liveINDW105/3 (33.5 ovr) R/R : 3.13WIWYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingNZENG
venueSaxton Oval, NelsonNov 5th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
-
upcomingAUSPAK
venueManuka Oval, CanberraNov 5th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
-
upcomingAFGWI
venueBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, LucknowNov 6th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
-
upcomingPAKWBANW
venueGaddafi Stadium, LahoreNov 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
-
upcomingMAWWMOZW
venueSaint Andrews International High School, BlantyreNov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
-
upcomingMAWWMOZW
venueSaint Andrews International High School, BlantyreNov 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
-
upcomingINDBINDC
venueJSCA International Stadium Complex, RanchiNov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
-
upcomingANDBIH
venueSouth Eastern Railway Stadium, VisakhapatnamNov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
upcomingKARUTT
venueJadavpur University Complex, KolkataNov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
-
resultsINDC280/5 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.60INDB144/10 (43.4 ovr) R/R: 3.32India C beat India B by 136 runs
-
resultsINDC366/3 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 7.32INDA134/10 (29.5 ovr) R/R: 4.54India C beat India A by 232 runs
-
resultsINDB302/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.04INDA194/9 (47.2 ovr) R/R: 4.11India B beat India A by 108 runs
-
resultsPAKW215/10 (48.5 ovr) R/R: 4.43BANW186/10 (47.4 ovr) R/R: 3.92Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
-
resultsWIW225/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.50INDW224/10 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.48West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
-
resultsPAKW117/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.85BANW89/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.45Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
-
resultsPAKW167/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.35BANW152/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.60Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
-
resultsIND148/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.40BAN154/3 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 7.98Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
-
resultsPAK107/5 (15.0 ovr) R/R: 7.13AUS41/0 (3.1 ovr) R/R: 13.23Match Abandoned
-
resultsNZ176/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.80ENG155/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 7.95New Zealand beat England by 21 runs
-
resultsPNG128/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.40NED134/3 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Delhi, Full Cricket Score: Rahim's unbeaten 60 guides visitors to 7-wicket win
Date: Sunday, 03 November, 2019 22:56 IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Match Ended
Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
This over 19.3
- 0
- 2
- 1(1WD)
- 6
batsman
- 60 (43)
- 4s X 8
- 6s X 1
- 15 (7)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 24 (3)
- M X 0
- W X 1
- 25 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
40 ( 2.3 ) R/R: 16
Mahmudullah 15(7)
Mushfiqur Rahim 23(8)
|
114/3 (17 over)
Soumya Sarkar 39 (35) SR: S.R (111.43)
b Khaleel Ahmed
Bangladesh in India 3 T20I Series 2019 1st T20I Match Result Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
Highlights
-
22:51 (IST)
Mushfiqur Rahim, MoM: Nothing like playing an innings like that when we were playing in front of a huge crowd, and when the team needs it. Nothing like beating India in India, so this means a lot to me. Soumya and I had a chat, and we thought of dragging the game deep, and any of the quicks could have been targetted for 15-20 in an over because the spinners got a lot of assistance so it was hard to hit them. Nayim also played really well to start with. I'm trying my best to evolve as a cricketer, and I will try to perform in each and every game for Bangladesh.
-
22:49 (IST)
Mushfiqur Rahim is the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 60*
-
22:45 (IST)
Rohit Sharma: Not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They played well and put us under pressure right from the start, they were pretty smart with the bat as well. It was a defendable total but we made mistakes on the pitch. The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time. It was a mistake (reviews) from our side to not talk about it. First we thought was going down leg and second we thought was high. We weren't upto the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score. Chahal was always welcomed into this format. He's crucial to this team, and he showed how important he is in the middle overs, when the batsmen are set.
-
22:27 (IST)
Bangladesh win by 7 wickets and Mahmudullah brings the victory in style, big six over long on. This is their first win in T20Is against India. Rahim screamed in ecstacy and why not, this win is special for all that has happened in past few weeks. Rahim played so well for his 60 off 43 balls.
-
22:20 (IST)
FIFTY! What a shot to bring it up, Khaleel bowled fuller and Rahim knew about it, he went across the stumps and scooped it for four runs. Fifty for him.
-
22:09 (IST)
OUT! Slower ball from Khaleel has done the trick, wicket to wicket line and it was slow in pace, Sarkar chopped it on to his stumps. Fall of third wicket. Soumya Sarkar b Khaleel Ahmed 39(35)
-
21:25 (IST)
OUT! Pressure created on the batsman and then he attempts a big shot. Chahal came into the attack and created pressure by bowling four dots, Naim went for a ugly heave on the penultimate ball of the over and ended up getting caught at deep in the leg side. Naim c Dhawan b Chahal 26(28)
-
20:52 (IST)
OUT! First wicket for India. Liton Das gone, Chahar bowled an outswinger and it came slightly slow off the pitch. Das was in two minds while playing this uppish push and ended up getting caught at point. Liton Das c Rahul b Chahar 7(4)
-
20:37 (IST)
After 20 overs,India 148/6 ( Krunal Pandya 15 , Washington Sundar 14)
SIX! Another big shot. This time from Krunal Pandya which goes over square leg. 16 off the last over and India finish their innings with a competitive total. Bangladesh need 149 to win.
-
20:28 (IST)
OUT! Pant c Naim b Shafiul 27(26)
It's quite difficult to play the big shots on this pitch and Pant pays the price this time with a pull shot to wide of long on. Couldn't get the force behind his shot and found the fielder in the deep.
-
20:16 (IST)
OUT! Shivam Dube c and b Afif Hossain 1(4)
Not a good batting debut for Dube. Was looking to nudge the ball to midwicket but the slow nature of pitch deceived him. The ball waited on him and the leading edge flew to the bowler.
-
20:11 (IST)
RUN OUT! Dhawan run out (Mahmudullah/Rahim) 41(42)
Absolutely horrific running by Indians. There was no double there as Pant played a push to midwicket area but he wanted it. He called for it and Dhawan came down the track, was sent back late by Pant and eventually fell well short of his crease as the bails were whipped off.
-
19:49 (IST)
OUT! INDIA LOSE IYER
Shreyas Iyer c Naim b Aminul Islam 22(13)
Iyer spotted another opportunity with Aminul tossing it up again but couldn't control his shot completely and ended up placing his shot into the hands of Naim at long off. Paid the price for not getting to the pitch of the ball.
-
19:32 (IST)
OUT! Rahul c Mahmudullah b Aminul Islam 15(17)
Wicket in the first over for leg-spinner Aminul Islam. Soft dismissal for Rahul. The batsman had planted himself on the backfoot looking to play on off but the slower delivery deceived him into playing a chip to covers.
-
19:07 (IST)
REVIEW AND OUT!
Rohit lbw b Shafiul 9(5)
The length ball moved back in sharply to hit the hitman on his back leg but Rohit went against the LBW decision after Dhawan's advise. Sadly, umpire's call means he has to walk back to the pavilion. Good start for Bangladesh.
-
18:42 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
-
18:40 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:34 (IST)
Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first as well because of the dew factor. Our record chasing is good as well. This gives us an opportunity to test out few players from the domestic circuit. It's their best chance to grab the opportunity. We are trying to stick with the same combination. Two medium pacers and Shivam is the all-rounder that gives us the balance.
-
18:33 (IST)
Mahmudullah: We will bowl first. The wicket looks good and so we need to restrict them to as low as we can. It's a good opportunity for other guys in the team to step in Shakib and Tamim's absence.
-
18:31 (IST)
TOSS NEWS: Mahmudullah makes the right call at toss and opts to bowl first in the first T20I in New Delhi.
-
18:27 (IST)
Pitch report: "Looks like a very hard Kotla wicket, no big cracks or dryness on the track. It's nice and hard which means ball will come onto the bat nicely. Hint of grass and moisture. Spinners won't get much help from the pitch but for batsmen it is a perfect pitch. With the dew factor, chasing will be the best option" says Sunil Gavaskar.
-
18:20 (IST)
BREAKING: Shivam Dube will make his India debut tonight. He was handed over the T20I cap by coach Ravi Shastri.
That's that from us as well for today. Rahim gets the Man of the Match and deservingly so. He was smart today and determined to take Bangladesh to win. The visitors now ahead in the series 1-0. Two matches to go still, next one being on 7 November at Rajkot. India need to win both the matches to win the series. We will see you again on 7th. For now, take care and goodbye.
Mushfiqur Rahim, MoM: Nothing like playing an innings like that when we were playing in front of a huge crowd, and when the team needs it. Nothing like beating India in India, so this means a lot to me. Soumya and I had a chat, and we thought of dragging the game deep, and any of the quicks could have been targetted for 15-20 in an over because the spinners got a lot of assistance so it was hard to hit them. Nayim also played really well to start with. I'm trying my best to evolve as a cricketer, and I will try to perform in each and every game for Bangladesh.
Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain: It was all based on how we start. All the bowlers chipped in. Good thing was out fielding, we fielded well, it gave us momentum going into batting. Captaincy was made easy because of the guys. Rahim deserves the credit, Sarkar and he held their nerves and batted well. It was a good match to win.
BCCI President thanks the teams!
Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff conditions .. well done bangladesh ..— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 3, 2019
Rohit Sharma: Not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They played well and put us under pressure right from the start, they were pretty smart with the bat as well. It was a defendable total but we made mistakes on the pitch. The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time. It was a mistake (reviews) from our side to not talk about it. First we thought was going down leg and second we thought was high. We weren't upto the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score. Chahal was always welcomed into this format. He's crucial to this team, and he showed how important he is in the middle overs, when the batsmen are set.
Soumya Sarkar: We are very happy. Everyone was thinking positive. They gave their 100 percent. We knew if we give our best, we can beat India. We miss Shakib but we have to think positive and do well.
And it's over. What a way to finish off in style. Rahim exults with raised arms. Bangladesh lead 1-0. Who would have thought after a tumultuous time leading into this series. India were out batted and out bowled here, and have a lot to think in their lead-up to the World Cup. They are missing some key bowlers of course, but that batting line-up is not getting any better even if it was missing Virat Kohli.
Bangladesh win by 7 wickets and Mahmudullah brings the victory in style, big six over long on. This is their first win in T20Is against India. Rahim screamed in ecstacy and why not, this win is special for all that has happened in past few weeks. Rahim played so well for his 60 off 43 balls.
Wide! Dube sees Mahmudullah walk across and bowls one down the leg stump line, this has been called wide. Scores level, 1 needed off 4.
Ball 2: Mahmudullah hits to leg side and collects 2 but after a lot of effort, could have been a run out if there was a better throw at batting end. 2 needed off 4.
Last over, Ball 1: Dube bowled down the leg stump line, Mahmudullah came down the track and missed to connect the ball. Dot. 4 needed off 5.
And fifty up for Rahim... what a knock this has been. Three fours on the trot and absolutely has smashed Khaleel in this over. Speaking of whom, apart from the left-arm angle, don't think Khaleel has offered much to Indian cricket over the last year. Time to move on in the next series. And as I type, another four, which puts the game out of reach for India...
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 145/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 60 , Mahmudullah (C) 7)
18 runs off the over. Could you believe it? Rahim has hit 4 fours off the last four balls to bring the equation down to 4 off 6. India have played poor cricket in last 2 overs. Dropped catches and poor bowling.
FOUR! Same kind of delivery, the wide of off stump and Rahim puts bat on ball to fetch four at third man.
FOUR! This time Khaleel bowls a low full toss at wide of off stump, and Rahim hits it for four runs to third man.
FIFTY! What a shot to bring it up, Khaleel bowled fuller and Rahim knew about it, he went across the stumps and scooped it for four runs. Fifty for him.
FOUR! Bad ball, short and slow, Rahim expected that and plays his favourite shot, the pull to fetch four runs at fine leg.
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 127/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 43 , Mahmudullah (C) 7)
Chahal returns. He is gutted as his good work is yet again spoiled by bad effort in the field and that too by a decent fielder like Krunal, at this stage of the game. 13 off the over and he had bowled so well. Bangladesh need 22 runs in 12 balls. Anyone's game from here. Nail-biter in the making.
FOUR! Mahmudullah goes big over the extra cover and and hit it in the deep, Manish Pandey gives a chase from wide long off but to no avail.
FOUR! Scenes at Kotla, Krunal has dropped a sitter, Rahim went for slog sweep off Chahal and it went straight to Krunal, who made a mess of it and it went for four off the bounce.
After 17 overs,Bangladesh 114/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 37 , )
Khaleel pulled for six off the first ball. Came back well with a slower, which beat Rahim all ends up. Missed the off stump by inches actually. The dots created pressure on Sarkar who eventually ended up chopping one on to his stumps. India get the third wicket. Three overs left. Mahmudullah joins Rahim as Bangladesh need 35 in 18.
OUT! Slower ball from Khaleel has done the trick, wicket to wicket line and it was slow in pace, Sarkar chopped it on to his stumps. Fall of third wicket. Soumya Sarkar b Khaleel Ahmed 39(35)
SIX! Great start to the 17th over. This shot was on, Bangladesh needed a move on and Rahim got a short ball from Khaleel, he pulled well for a six
After 16 overs,Bangladesh 105/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 37 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 30)
Krunal continues, bowls wide of the off stump to Sarkar and bowls fuller to Rahim. Krunal has bowled a good over at a very crucial time. The fifty-run stand has come up between Rahim and Sarkar for the third wicket. Bangladesh need 44 runs in 24 balls.
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 99/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 34 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 28)
Khaleel returns to the attack and bowls a very tight over. Just 5 off it under pressure. Bangladesh on and off when it comes to scoring boundaries. Six in the last over, no boundary in this over. Pressure mounting. Bangladesh need 50 runs in 30 balls.
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 94/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 34 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 25)
Krunal was looking to bowl wide of the off stump to Sarkar. The batsman spoiled this plan by going across and then hitting him for a six over deep mid-wicket. Krunal has been poor today. No creativity whatsoever. 12 off the over. Bangladesh need 55 runs in 36 balls.
SIX! That is big from Sarkar, Krunal goes wide of the off stump, away from the batsman and the batsman hits it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a six.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 82/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 24 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 23)
Sundar comes into the attack and he is bowling as per the situation, following the batsman and not giving room to hit the ball. Very intelligent. Just 4 off the over. He completes his quote. 25 without any wicket in his four overs.
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 78/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 22 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 21)
Rahim collects a boundary on the first ball of the over. He has been sweeping well. This maybe put Chahal off and he tried some other things than sticking to the plans implemented in the earlier two overs. He has been finally cracked by Bangladesh. 9 off the over.
FOUR! Rahim sweeps again and he is playing this shot so well as expected, this time he takes on Chahal and gets a boundary at 45.
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 69/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 21 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13)
Krunal is not helping India's cause. Chahal displaying leg-spin mastery at one end and Krunal leaking runs at the other end. Rohit need to maybe bring Sundar back on from Krunal's end. India need wickets. 7 off the over.
FOUR! Swept for four runs. Krunal wayward, on leg stump line and fuller, Rahim sweeps and sweeps well for four to fine leg.
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 62/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 20 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 7)
A leg-spinner's dream delivery to Rahim on the first ball of the over by Chahal. That beat Rahim all ends up, pitched on middle leg and spun away. Next delivery there was a run out chance as the batsman wanted to go to the bowling crease desperately. From thereon, Chahal bowled googlies after googlies, one actually trapped Rahim in front of stumps but the umpire turned it down and Rohit did not take the review only to lament later. Two balls later, Pant asked Rohit to go for an inside edge review and India lost it as there was no edge whatsoever. A great over by Chahal yet a terrible over for India.
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 61/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 20 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 6)
Another bowling change as Krunal comes into the attack. Rahim is looking busy and is not wasting much time to play his shots. Krunal was hit for a four in the over, Rahim opted to go for reverse-sweep to negate the spin. It is turning at Kotla and this is a good sign for India on this slow wicket. 7 off the over.
FOUR! Rahim takes on Krunal, goes for reverse sweep and connects it well to fetch four runs
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 54/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 19 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)
Yuzvendra Chahal, right-arm leg break, is into the attack now and he starts off with a wicket. Bowls four dots, creates pressure on Naim who goes for a big shot and loses his wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim now joins Sarkar in the middle. India break the stand and are now back in the game.
OUT! Pressure created on the batsman and then he attempts a big shot. Chahal came into the attack and created pressure by bowling four dots, Naim went for a ugly heave on the penultimate ball of the over and ended up getting caught at deep in the leg side. Naim c Dhawan b Chahal 26(28)
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 53/1 ( Mohammad Naim 26 , Soumya Sarkar 18)
Khaleel into the attack and he was welcomed with a boundary. He responded with a bouncer in a typical fast bowler's fashion. Bowled well from thereon, changed his pace well. Bangladesh go past the fifty-run mark as well. 8 off the over.
FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack and Sarkar welcomes him with a boundary over the covers.
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 45/1 ( Mohammad Naim 25 , Soumya Sarkar 12)
This is a counter-attack from Bangladesh batters and they are right back in the game. 12 off the last over and 13 off this one. Rohit does not look a happy man as one catch flew some inches away from him at first slip. A second slip would have just done the job for India.
FOUR! Missed chance for India, edge off Naim's bat, and it flew through vacant second slip for four to third man boundary.
SIX! Now Sarkar joins the fun, reverse-sweeps Sundar for a maximum over third man boundary. Top shot.
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 32/1 ( Mohammad Naim 20 , Soumya Sarkar 4)
Chahar has bowled well but strays in line every now and then and gets hit. Naim hit that six off him, which will boost the batsman's confidence and then a lovely smash through the off side for four runs later in the over. Good over for visitors. 12 off it.
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Delhi Latest Updates:
Preview: The three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh gets underway today in New Delhi with Rohit Sharma leading the hosts in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the tournament. Bangladesh will also have a new captain in Mahmudullah Riyad with iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan serving an ICC ban.
The T20I series presents another opportunity for India to try out youngsters as they aim to find their best players ahead of the 2020 T20 World Cup. India's bowling attack lacks established names and all eyes will be on the performances of youngsters Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Chahar brothers.
Another major concern for the hosts has been their brittle middle-order and stand-in skipper Rohit said that while it's tough to find a place in the formidable Indian side, youngsters must make most of the limited opportunities.
"When they (Indian youngsters) play for their IPL team it's different but when they come here, it is different ball game. They bat higher for their IPL franchise and that is the challenge in international cricket, you will not get, what you want," said Rohit.
"You have to earn that position and make sure whatever little opportunities you get, you have to make the most of it. In IPL they are guaranteed 15 games but not in international cricket."
Apart from the youngsters, veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who has struggled for form recently, would be aiming to find his touch back while KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant could seal their place in the Indian team with good performances.
The timing of a match in New Delhi post Diwali has also raised a lot of questions due to the worsening air pollution situation in the national capital. But Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said his team is completely focused on the match as pollution is not within their control.
"Actually, we had a chat about these conditions. It is not within our control. We are focussing much more on the match tomorrow and win this game," said Mahmudullah ahead of the T20 series-opener.
Here are all the details about live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh:
When is the first T20I between India and Bangladesh?
The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on 3 November.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Bangladesh first T20I?
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.
Updated Date: