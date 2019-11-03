India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Delhi Latest Updates: Bangladesh win by 7 wickets and Mahmudullah brings the victory in style, big six over long on. This is their first win in T20Is against India. Rahim screamed in ecstacy and why not, this win is special for all that has happened in past few weeks. Rahim played so well for his 60 off 43 balls.

Preview: The three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh gets underway today in New Delhi with Rohit Sharma leading the hosts in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the tournament. Bangladesh will also have a new captain in Mahmudullah Riyad with iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan serving an ICC ban.

The T20I series presents another opportunity for India to try out youngsters as they aim to find their best players ahead of the 2020 T20 World Cup. India's bowling attack lacks established names and all eyes will be on the performances of youngsters Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Chahar brothers.

Another major concern for the hosts has been their brittle middle-order and stand-in skipper Rohit said that while it's tough to find a place in the formidable Indian side, youngsters must make most of the limited opportunities.

"When they (Indian youngsters) play for their IPL team it's different but when they come here, it is different ball game. They bat higher for their IPL franchise and that is the challenge in international cricket, you will not get, what you want," said Rohit.

"You have to earn that position and make sure whatever little opportunities you get, you have to make the most of it. In IPL they are guaranteed 15 games but not in international cricket."

Apart from the youngsters, veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who has struggled for form recently, would be aiming to find his touch back while KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant could seal their place in the Indian team with good performances.

The timing of a match in New Delhi post Diwali has also raised a lot of questions due to the worsening air pollution situation in the national capital. But Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said his team is completely focused on the match as pollution is not within their control.

"Actually, we had a chat about these conditions. It is not within our control. We are focussing much more on the match tomorrow and win this game," said Mahmudullah ahead of the T20 series-opener.

Here are all the details about live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh:

When is the first T20I between India and Bangladesh?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on 3 November.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Bangladesh first T20I?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.