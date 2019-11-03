Back to Firstpost
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Delhi, Full Cricket Score: Rahim's unbeaten 60 guides visitors to 7-wicket win

Date: Sunday, 03 November, 2019 22:56 IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match Ended

Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets

India
148/6 OV : (20.0) RR.(7.4)
Bangladesh
154/3 OV : (19.3) RR.(7.98)
Match Ended:

Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 19.3

  • 0
  • 2
  • 1(1WD)
  • 6

batsman

Mushfiqur Rahim (W)

  • 60 (43)
  • 4s X 8
  • 6s X 1

Mahmudullah (C)

  • 15 (7)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 1

bowler

Deepak Chahar

  • 24 (3)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1

Washington Sundar

  • 25 (4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket

40 ( 2.3 ) R/R: 16

Mahmudullah 15(7)

Mushfiqur Rahim 23(8)

114/3 (17 over)

Soumya Sarkar 39 (35) SR: S.R (111.43)

b Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh in India 3 T20I Series 2019 1st T20I Match Result Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets

Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Delhi, Full Cricket Score: Rahim's unbeaten 60 guides visitors to 7-wicket win

Highlights

22:52 (IST)

That's that from us as well for today. Rahim gets the Man of the Match and deservingly so. He was smart today and determined to take Bangladesh to win. The visitors now ahead in the series 1-0. Two matches to go still, next one being on 7 November at Rajkot. India need to win both the matches to win the series. We will see you again on 7th. For now, take care and goodbye.

Full Scorecard
22:51 (IST)

Mushfiqur Rahim, MoM: Nothing like playing an innings like that when we were playing in front of a huge crowd, and when the team needs it. Nothing like beating India in India, so this means a lot to me. Soumya and I had a chat, and we thought of dragging the game deep, and any of the quicks could have been targetted for 15-20 in an over because the spinners got a lot of assistance so it was hard to hit them. Nayim also played really well to start with. I'm trying my best to evolve as a cricketer, and I will try to perform in each and every game for Bangladesh.

Full Scorecard
22:49 (IST)

Mushfiqur Rahim is the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock of 60*

Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain: It was all based on how we start. All the bowlers chipped in. Good thing was out fielding, we fielded well, it gave us momentum going into batting. Captaincy was made easy because of the guys. Rahim deserves the credit, Sarkar and he held their nerves and batted well. It was a good match to win. 

Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)

BCCI President thanks the teams!

 

Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: Not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They played well and put us under pressure right from the start, they were pretty smart with the bat as well. It was a defendable total but we made mistakes on the pitch. The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time. It was a mistake (reviews) from our side to not talk about it. First we thought was going down leg and second we thought was high. We weren't upto the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score. Chahal was always welcomed into this format. He's crucial to this team, and he showed how important he is in the middle overs, when the batsmen are set. 

Full Scorecard
22:30 (IST)

Soumya Sarkar: We are very happy. Everyone was thinking positive. They gave their 100 percent. We knew if we give our best, we can beat India. We miss Shakib but we have to think positive and do well. 

Full Scorecard
22:28 (IST)

And it's over. What a way to finish off in style. Rahim exults with raised arms. Bangladesh lead 1-0. Who would have thought after a tumultuous time leading into this series. India were out batted and out bowled here, and have a lot to think in their lead-up to the World Cup. They are missing some key bowlers of course, but that batting line-up is not getting any better even if it was missing Virat Kohli. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Delhi
22:28 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:28 (IST)

This is the first time that Bangladesh have defeated India in a T20I match.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
22:28 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:27 (IST)

Bangladesh win by 7 wickets and Mahmudullah brings the victory in style, big six over long on. This is their first win in T20Is against India. Rahim screamed in ecstacy and why not, this win is special for all that has happened in past few weeks. Rahim played so well for his 60 off 43 balls. 

Full Scorecard
22:25 (IST)

Wide! Dube sees Mahmudullah walk across and bowls one down the leg stump line, this has been called wide. Scores level, 1 needed off 4. 

Full Scorecard
22:24 (IST)

Ball 2: Mahmudullah hits to leg side and collects 2 but after a lot of effort, could have been a run out if there was a better throw at batting end. 2 needed off 4.

Full Scorecard
22:24 (IST)

Last over, Ball 1: Dube bowled down the leg stump line, Mahmudullah came down the track and missed to connect the ball. Dot. 4 needed off 5. 

Full Scorecard
22:23 (IST)

4 needed off 6 and Rohit has thrown the ball at Shivam Dube. 

Full Scorecard
22:23 (IST)

And fifty up for Rahim... what a knock this has been. Three fours on the trot and absolutely has smashed Khaleel in this over. Speaking of whom, apart from the left-arm angle, don't think Khaleel has offered much to Indian cricket over the last year. Time to move on in the next series. And as I type, another four, which puts the game out of reach for India... 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Delhi
22:23 (IST)
Full Scorecard
22:22 (IST)

After 19 overs,Bangladesh 145/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 60 , Mahmudullah (C) 7)

18 runs off the over. Could you believe it? Rahim has hit 4 fours off the last four balls to bring the equation down to 4 off 6. India have played poor cricket in last 2 overs. Dropped catches and poor bowling. 

Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

FOUR! Same kind of delivery, the wide of off stump and Rahim puts bat on ball to fetch four at third man. 

Full Scorecard
22:21 (IST)

FOUR! This time Khaleel bowls a low full toss at wide of off stump, and Rahim hits it for four runs to third man. 

Full Scorecard
22:20 (IST)

FIFTY! What a shot to bring it up, Khaleel bowled fuller and Rahim knew about it, he went across the stumps and scooped it for four runs. Fifty for him. 

Full Scorecard
22:19 (IST)

FOUR! Bad ball, short and slow, Rahim expected that and plays his favourite shot, the pull to fetch four runs at fine leg. 

Full Scorecard
22:16 (IST)

After 18 overs,Bangladesh 127/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 43 , Mahmudullah (C) 7)

Chahal returns. He is gutted as his good work is yet again spoiled by bad effort in the field and that too by a decent fielder like Krunal, at this stage of the game. 13 off the over and he had bowled so well. Bangladesh need 22 runs in 12 balls. Anyone's game from here. Nail-biter in the making.

Full Scorecard
22:15 (IST)

FOUR! Mahmudullah goes big over the extra cover and and hit it in the deep, Manish Pandey gives a chase from wide long off but to no avail. 

Full Scorecard
22:13 (IST)

FOUR! Scenes at Kotla, Krunal has dropped a sitter, Rahim went for slog sweep off Chahal and it went straight to Krunal, who made a mess of it and it went for four off the bounce. 

Full Scorecard
22:10 (IST)

After 17 overs,Bangladesh 114/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 37 , )

Khaleel pulled for six off the first ball. Came back well with a slower, which beat Rahim all ends up. Missed the off stump by inches actually. The dots created pressure on Sarkar who eventually ended up chopping one on to his stumps. India get the third wicket. Three overs left. Mahmudullah joins Rahim as Bangladesh need 35 in 18. 

Full Scorecard
22:09 (IST)

OUT! Slower ball from Khaleel has done the trick, wicket to wicket line and it was slow in pace, Sarkar chopped it on to his stumps. Fall of third wicket. Soumya Sarkar b Khaleel Ahmed 39(35)

Full Scorecard
22:03 (IST)

SIX! Great start to the 17th over. This shot was on, Bangladesh needed a move on and Rahim got a short ball from Khaleel, he pulled well for a six

Full Scorecard
22:02 (IST)

After 16 overs,Bangladesh 105/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 37 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 30)

Krunal continues, bowls wide of the off stump to Sarkar and bowls fuller to Rahim. Krunal has bowled a good over at a very crucial time. The fifty-run stand has come up between Rahim and Sarkar for the third wicket. Bangladesh need 44 runs in 24 balls.

Full Scorecard
21:57 (IST)

After 15 overs,Bangladesh 99/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 34 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 28)

Khaleel returns to the attack and bowls a very tight over. Just 5 off it under pressure. Bangladesh on and off when it comes to scoring boundaries. Six in the last over, no boundary in this over. Pressure mounting. Bangladesh need 50 runs in 30 balls.

Full Scorecard
21:52 (IST)

Chahal applied the brakes really well. But Rahim has played a fabulous hand here. Bangladesh hold the upper hand going into the death overs of this innings. India searching for some inspiration. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Delhi
21:52 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:51 (IST)

After 14 overs,Bangladesh 94/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 34 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 25)

Krunal was looking to bowl wide of the off stump to Sarkar. The batsman spoiled this plan by going across and then hitting him for a six over deep mid-wicket. Krunal has been poor today. No creativity whatsoever. 12 off the over. Bangladesh need 55 runs in 36 balls.

Full Scorecard
21:50 (IST)

SIX! That is big from Sarkar, Krunal goes wide of the off stump, away from the batsman and the batsman hits it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a six. 

Full Scorecard
21:46 (IST)

After 13 overs,Bangladesh 82/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 24 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 23)

Sundar comes into the attack and he is bowling as per the situation, following the batsman and not giving room to hit the ball. Very intelligent. Just 4 off the over. He completes his quote. 25 without any wicket in his four overs. 

Full Scorecard
21:43 (IST)

After 12 overs,Bangladesh 78/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 22 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 21)

Rahim collects a boundary on the first ball of the over. He has been sweeping well. This maybe put Chahal off and he tried some other things than sticking to the plans implemented in the earlier two overs. He has been finally cracked by Bangladesh. 9 off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:40 (IST)

FOUR! Rahim sweeps again and he is playing this shot so well as expected, this time he takes on Chahal and gets a boundary at 45. 

Full Scorecard
21:39 (IST)

After 11 overs,Bangladesh 69/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 21 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13)

Krunal is not helping India's cause. Chahal displaying leg-spin mastery at one end and Krunal leaking runs at the other end. Rohit need to maybe bring Sundar back on from Krunal's end. India need wickets. 7 off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:38 (IST)

FOUR! Swept for four runs. Krunal wayward, on leg stump line and fuller, Rahim sweeps and sweeps well for four to fine leg. 

Full Scorecard
21:36 (IST)

After 10 overs,Bangladesh 62/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 20 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 7)

A leg-spinner's dream delivery to Rahim on the first ball of the over by Chahal. That beat Rahim all ends up, pitched on middle leg and spun away. Next delivery there was a run out chance as the batsman wanted to go to the bowling crease desperately. From thereon, Chahal bowled googlies after googlies, one actually trapped Rahim in front of stumps but the umpire turned it down and Rohit did not take the review only to lament later. Two balls later, Pant asked Rohit to go for an inside edge review and India lost it as there was no edge whatsoever. A great over by Chahal yet a terrible over for India.

Full Scorecard
21:30 (IST)

After 9 overs,Bangladesh 61/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 20 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 6)

Another bowling change as Krunal comes into the attack. Rahim is looking busy and is not wasting much time to play his shots. Krunal was hit for a four in the over, Rahim opted to go for reverse-sweep to negate the spin. It is turning at Kotla and this is a good sign for India on this slow wicket. 7 off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:29 (IST)

FOUR! Rahim takes on Krunal, goes for reverse sweep and connects it well to fetch four runs 

Full Scorecard
21:26 (IST)

After 8 overs,Bangladesh 54/2 ( Soumya Sarkar 19 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)

Yuzvendra Chahal, right-arm leg break, is into the attack now and he starts off with a wicket. Bowls four dots, creates pressure on Naim who goes for a big shot and loses his wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim now joins Sarkar in the middle. India break the stand and are now back in the game.

Full Scorecard
21:25 (IST)

OUT! Pressure created on the batsman and then he attempts a big shot. Chahal came into the attack and created pressure by bowling four dots, Naim went for a ugly heave on the penultimate ball of the over and ended up getting caught at deep in the leg side. Naim c Dhawan b Chahal 26(28)

Full Scorecard
21:23 (IST)

Bangladesh making a chase of this one. Some dew about which is starting to impact the bowlers and Mohammad Naim is driving the innings here. Leg spin in now and no surprises. 

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Delhi
21:23 (IST)
Full Scorecard
21:19 (IST)

After 7 overs,Bangladesh 53/1 ( Mohammad Naim 26 , Soumya Sarkar 18)

Khaleel into the attack and he was welcomed with a boundary. He responded with a bouncer in a typical fast bowler's fashion. Bowled well from thereon, changed his pace well. Bangladesh go past the fifty-run mark as well. 8 off the over.

Full Scorecard
21:16 (IST)

FOUR! Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack and Sarkar welcomes him with a boundary over the covers. 

Full Scorecard
21:15 (IST)

After 6 overs,Bangladesh 45/1 ( Mohammad Naim 25 , Soumya Sarkar 12)

This is a counter-attack from Bangladesh batters and they are right back in the game. 12 off the last over and 13 off this one. Rohit does not look a happy man as one catch flew some inches away from him at first slip. A second slip would have just done the job for India.

Full Scorecard
21:13 (IST)

FOUR! Missed chance for India, edge off Naim's bat, and it flew through vacant second slip for four to third man boundary. 

Full Scorecard
21:12 (IST)

SIX! Now Sarkar joins the fun, reverse-sweeps Sundar for a maximum over third man boundary. Top shot. 

Full Scorecard
21:10 (IST)

After 5 overs,Bangladesh 32/1 ( Mohammad Naim 20 , Soumya Sarkar 4)

Chahar has bowled well but strays in line every now and then and gets hit. Naim hit that six off him, which will boost the batsman's confidence and then a lovely smash through the off side for four runs later in the over. Good over for visitors. 12 off it.

Full Scorecard
21:10 (IST)

FOUR! Length ball from Chahar and Naim smashes this through covers for four runs. 

Full Scorecard
21:07 (IST)

SIX! Massive shot, on the legs by Chahar and Naim picked it up and hit it for six over deep square leg. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Delhi Latest Updates: Bangladesh win by 7 wickets and Mahmudullah brings the victory in style, big six over long on. This is their first win in T20Is against India. Rahim screamed in ecstacy and why not, this win is special for all that has happened in past few weeks. Rahim played so well for his 60 off 43 balls.

Preview: The three-match T20I series between India and Bangladesh gets underway today in New Delhi with Rohit Sharma leading the hosts in the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the tournament. Bangladesh will also have a new captain in Mahmudullah Riyad with iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan serving an ICC ban.

The T20I series presents another opportunity for India to try out youngsters as they aim to find their best players ahead of the 2020 T20 World Cup. India's bowling attack lacks established names and all eyes will be on the performances of youngsters Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Chahar brothers.

Another major concern for the hosts has been their brittle middle-order and stand-in skipper Rohit said that while it's tough to find a place in the formidable Indian side, youngsters must make most of the limited opportunities.

"When they (Indian youngsters) play for their IPL team it's different but when they come here, it is different ball game. They bat higher for their IPL franchise and that is the challenge in international cricket, you will not get, what you want," said Rohit.

"You have to earn that position and make sure whatever little opportunities you get, you have to make the most of it. In IPL they are guaranteed 15 games but not in international cricket."

Apart from the youngsters, veteran Shikhar Dhawan, who has struggled for form recently, would be aiming to find his touch back while KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant could seal their place in the Indian team with good performances.

The timing of a match in New Delhi post Diwali has also raised a lot of questions due to the worsening air pollution situation in the national capital. But Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said his team is completely focused on the match as pollution is not within their control.

"Actually, we had a chat about these conditions. It is not within our control. We are focussing much more on the match tomorrow and win this game," said Mahmudullah ahead of the T20 series-opener.

Here are all the details about live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Bangladesh:

When is the first T20I between India and Bangladesh?

The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be played on 3 November.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Bangladesh first T20I?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English & Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Taijul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Abu Hider, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Shafiul Islam.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019

Tags : #Arun Jaitley Stadium #Delhi #Feroz Shah Kotla #IND vs BAN #ind vs ban 2019 #IND vs Bangladesh #India vs Bangladesh 2019 #India vs Bangladesh live score #india vs bangladesh live score 2019 #India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming #india vs bangladesh live telecast #india vs bangladesh live telecast 2019 #India vs Bangladesh T20 #india vs bangladesh t20 live #india vs bangladesh t20 live score

Also See