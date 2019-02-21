First Cricket
India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal says freedom to attack helps him and Kuldeep Yadav get wickets

Known for his guile and control, Yuzvendra Chahal said he and Kuldeep Yadav enjoyed freedom from the team management to keep attacking at every stage of a game.

Reuters, Feb 21, 2019 18:08:41 IST

New Delhi: Yuzvendra Chahal has forged a formidable wrist-spin partnership for India with Kuldeep Yadav and the leg-spinner believes their success, to a large extent, is due to their freedom to attack relentlessly even when bleeding runs.

The duo have emerged as India’s frontline spinners who hunt in tandem as was displayed in India’s 4-1 one-day series victory in New Zealand where they shared 17 wickets even though Yadav was rested in the final match.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with a haul of 6/42 from 10 overs, the best ODI figures on Australian soil. AP

File image of India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. AP

Known for his guile and control, Chahal said he and Yadav enjoyed freedom from the team management to keep attacking at every stage of a game.

“Both Kuldeep and I are wicket-taking bowlers,” the 28 year-old Chahal, who along with left-arm unorthodox spinner Yadav is set to spearhead India’s spin challenge in World Cup, told the Hindustan Times daily.

“We possess a lot of variations between us. Even when we are going for runs, the mandate is that we have to go for wickets as that can dent the opposition.

“We have the freedom to go for wickets and always go for them. In the middle overs, if you keep chipping in with wickets you can cover even if you have gone for runs early on.”

The wristspinners appear to have addressed India’s slow bowling worries in recent times but Chahal said spin all-rounder Kedar Jadhav could also play an important role.

“... someone like Kedar is important. He can give you the sixth bowler’s option, can fill in overs if someone is going for runs and can also be given full quota if need arises,” Chahal said.

“He has a different action and has a lot of variations. His deliveries stay low and are difficult to score of as the batsmen can’t get underneath them.”

Tags : Cricket, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

