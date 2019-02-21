India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal says freedom to attack helps him and Kuldeep Yadav get wickets
Known for his guile and control, Yuzvendra Chahal said he and Kuldeep Yadav enjoyed freedom from the team management to keep attacking at every stage of a game.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs KWTW China Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs NEPW Thailand Women beat Nepal Women by 57 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 MALW Vs UAEW United Arab Emirates Women beat Malaysia Women by 86 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 88 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs SCO Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs NED Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 07:50 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 NEPW vs UAEW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs HKW - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala rape case: Sister Lucy, who protested against accused bishop, says sexual abuse is rampant in Church
-
Strength of India-Saudi ties will depend on mutual interests, not homilies on terror, ‘hugplomacy’ or admonition of Pakistan
-
Saudi Arabia may believe in terror threat, but its roots in Wahhabi extremism is a danger India can't ignore
-
Alia Bhatt's Safeena from Gully Boy is the Angry Young Woman Bollywood desperately needs
-
Bihar politicos battle it out over bungalows as cost incurred on Tejashwi Yadav's former residence draws outrage
-
Champions League: Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid's resilience proves to be a handful for Juventus in first leg
-
India’s reliance on coal makes its precarious financial underpinnings both curious and troubling
-
Unemployment crisis in India: Why BJP's 2014 election manifesto promising jobs has remained only a political document
-
Inhabiting Urdu with Jaun Elia and Khwaab Tanha
-
दिल्ली में अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास लुटेरों ने पुलिस पर की फायरिंग
-
कांग्रेस का सरकार पर तीखा हमला- जब देश रो रहा था, तब पीएम मोदी फोटोशूट करा रहे थे
-
दो दिवसीय दौरे पर दक्षिण कोरिया पहुंचे PM, लोगों ने लगाए मोदी-मोदी के नारे
-
गठबंधन के लिए कांग्रेस को मना-मना कर थक गए लेकिन वे समझने को तैयार नहीं- केजरीवाल
-
कन्हैया कुमार बेगूसराय संसदीय सीट से महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार बन पाएंगे?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|5798
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Yuzvendra Chahal has forged a formidable wrist-spin partnership for India with Kuldeep Yadav and the leg-spinner believes their success, to a large extent, is due to their freedom to attack relentlessly even when bleeding runs.
The duo have emerged as India’s frontline spinners who hunt in tandem as was displayed in India’s 4-1 one-day series victory in New Zealand where they shared 17 wickets even though Yadav was rested in the final match.
File image of India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. AP
Known for his guile and control, Chahal said he and Yadav enjoyed freedom from the team management to keep attacking at every stage of a game.
“Both Kuldeep and I are wicket-taking bowlers,” the 28 year-old Chahal, who along with left-arm unorthodox spinner Yadav is set to spearhead India’s spin challenge in World Cup, told the Hindustan Times daily.
“We possess a lot of variations between us. Even when we are going for runs, the mandate is that we have to go for wickets as that can dent the opposition.
“We have the freedom to go for wickets and always go for them. In the middle overs, if you keep chipping in with wickets you can cover even if you have gone for runs early on.”
The wristspinners appear to have addressed India’s slow bowling worries in recent times but Chahal said spin all-rounder Kedar Jadhav could also play an important role.
“... someone like Kedar is important. He can give you the sixth bowler’s option, can fill in overs if someone is going for runs and can also be given full quota if need arises,” Chahal said.
“He has a different action and has a lot of variations. His deliveries stay low and are difficult to score of as the batsmen can’t get underneath them.”
Updated Date:
Feb 21, 2019 18:08:41 IST
Also See
Kuldeep Yadav says his focus is on India-Australia ODI series; relishes bond with 'childhood idol' Shane Warne
India vs Australia schedule: Complete list of fixtures, dates and venues of matches of limited-overs tour
India vs Australia: Marcus Stoinis currently better than Hardik Pandya, says Matthew Hayden