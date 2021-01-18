Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs Australia: 'Your father is a proud man' – Twitter hails Mohammed Siraj's maiden Test five-wicket haul

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 18th, 2021
Mohammed Siraj, featuring in only the third Test of his career, was forced to take the responsibility of leading the Indian bowling attack against Australia at the Gabba. The task could've proved to be too daunting for many but on Day 4 of the fourth Test, the pacer from Hyderabad showed why he's special, with a maiden fifer, which included the wickets of in-form batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Two brilliant balls to dismiss two brilliant batsmen.

Siraj finished with figures of 5/73 in 19.5 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane handed him the ball and asked him to lead the side to the dressing room after the fall of the final Australian wicket in the third innings of the match. It was an emotional moment for Siraj, who braved personal loss and racist abuse to make a significant impact on a very tough away tour.

Australia were bowled out for 294, setting a target of 328 for India. Early stumps was taken on the fourth day due to the rain, so on the final day of what has been a magnificent series, the visitors need 324 more runs to clinch victory. Australia will hope that the weather is better on Tuesday and they get a chance to win the Test and regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Siraj's spell on Day 4:

