You'd be a very brave man to write off Virat Kohli at any stage: Aaron Finch

Australia’s T20I captain Aaron Finch has called Virat Kohli one of the “greatest players” of all time ahead of the first T20I against India which will be played on 20 September at Mohali.

Kohli, who had struggled for runs lately, roared back in form in the 2022 Asia Cup, scoring 276 runs in five matches including his first T20I hundred. Before the Aisa Cup, Kohli had scored 81 runs in four T20Is this year.

Asked about Kohli before the series, Finch said that Australia will need to prepare to the best of their ability to counter the threat the batter poses.

“You’d be a very very brave man to write off Virat at any stage. He has shown for 15 years now, that he is one of the greatest players of all time. Particularly in T20 cricket, he is someone who has developed his game and grown his game over for such a long period. You are always trying to prepare to the best of your ability when you are coming up against Virat,” Finch said during a press conference.

“He is super, 71 international hundreds, that is just ridiculous, isn’t it,” the Australia captain added.

Finch himself has struggled with poor form recently. After making just 174 runs in 14 ODIs in 2022, he recently retired from ODIs. In nine T20Is this year, he has scored 247 runs.

Reflecting on his form, Finch said: “I think over a long period of time, you get pretty comfortable with criticism and stuff like that. I feel in T20 cricket, my form has been really good over a period of time now. I think if you separate the ODI form with T20I form, then it is completely different. They are different formats of the game, we are just really excited to be here to play these three games.”

Big-hitter Tim David, who earlier played for Singapore, has been called-up to the Australia squad for the T20I series against India. Finch didn’t confirm his playing XI for the first T20I was full of praise for David.

“We haven’t finalised the XI yet, we are going to wait till we see the wicket today at the ground. But Tim has been super impressive in T20 cricket over a long period of time now. He is someone who we know has got the power, he has shown that all over the world where he has played. The fact that he has come into the squad with such a great attitude, he has been outstanding. He is a very good all-round package with his ability to bowl few overs. We are excited on what he brings to the squad,” Finch said.

Tim David whacking balls in Australian kit

