India vs Australia: 'Worthy of a movie' Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur receive high praise after gritty stand

The ongoing Australia vs India Test series has been as much about great cricketing action as it has been a display of Team India's grit and determination.

After Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin's resilient partnership which helped India secure a draw in the Sydney Test, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur together put up another memorable stand on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test to keep the visitors alive in the Test match and the series. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

The duo came together at the crease with India 186/6 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369. From there on, it was some classic fightback from the duo with India's back being pushed against the wall.

Sundar, who is playing his first Test, and Thakur, who is in his second Test, scored their respective maiden half-centuries while also registering the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba. The duo scored 123 for the seventh wicket as India managed 336 in the first innings, cutting Australia's lead to just 33.

Sundar and Thakur's resolute performance left everyone extremely impressed with praises pouring in from teammates, former players and experts.

Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur! 👏👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 17, 2021

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys. Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur. pic.twitter.com/NouAYYFyN4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

Congrats @Sundarwashi5 & @imShard on ur maiden Test 50’s. Loved the fight, technique and will power you both exhibited. Also a good example for young bowlers to work on their batting as you never know when your contribution with the bat will help the team. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 17, 2021

From net bowlers who arrived for practice to the highest scorers in the innings. We have to stand up and appreciate one of the most resilient fightbacks! @Sundarwashi5 @imShard#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/W3QlWd2HKC — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 17, 2021

Oh that’s just brilliant. Hats off to Thakur. And Sundar. This is worthy of a movie. #AUSvIND — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 17, 2021

Extremely impressed with the fighting attitude shown by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. They have symbolised what India has been in this series, consistently punching above their weight. It is so satisfying to see. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 17, 2021

Steel running through India’s veins! This is incredible from Shardul and Sundar! #AUSvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) January 17, 2021

Sundar and Shardul have epitomized India's never say die spirit on this fascinating series. Next man up mentality should inspire many other teams never to give in or up. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 17, 2021