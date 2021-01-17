Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs Australia: 'Worthy of a movie' Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur receive high praise after gritty stand

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 17th, 2021
  • 15:08:36 IST

The ongoing Australia vs India Test series has been as much about great cricketing action as it has been a display of Team India's grit and determination.

After Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin's resilient partnership which helped India secure a draw in the Sydney Test, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur together put up another memorable stand on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test to keep the visitors alive in the Test match and the series. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

India's Washington Sundar (R) is congratulated by Shardul Thakur (L) after reaching his half century during day three of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 17, 2021. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched a 123-run stand to keep India alive in the fourth Test against Australia. AFP

The duo came together at the crease with India 186/6 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369. From there on, it was some classic fightback from the duo with India's back being pushed against the wall.

Sundar, who is playing his first Test, and Thakur, who is in his second Test, scored their respective maiden half-centuries while also registering the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba. The duo scored 123 for the seventh wicket as India managed 336 in the first innings, cutting Australia's lead to just 33.

Sundar and Thakur's resolute performance left everyone extremely impressed with praises pouring in from teammates, former players and experts.

