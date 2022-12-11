The Indian women’s team lost the first match of the five-match series against Australia in Mumbai after Beth Mooney thoroughly dominated the Indian bowling. Chasing 173, the visitors went over the line with 11 balls to spare after Mooney remained unbeaten at 89 off 57.

Earlier, India put 172/5 in 20 overs after Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma chipped in with some quick runs. The hosts will now seek to get back on track in the second T20I while the Aussie side will look to stretch the lead.

When will the second T20I between India and Australia take place?

The second T20I between India and Australia will take place on Sunday, 11 December.

Where will the second T20I between India and Australia be held?

The second T20I between India and Australia will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

What time will the second T20I between India and Australia begin?

The second T20I between India and Australia will start at 7 pm IST. Toss will take place half an hour before start of play.

How can I watch the second T20I between India and Australia?

The second T20I between India and Australia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the match on Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live scorecard and updates on Firstpost.com.

SQUADS:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Sabbhineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia women: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.