It must take some doing to steal the focus away from another Virat Kohli century. As his luck would have it, Shikhar Dhawan managed just that by courting another failure in the third one-day international against Australia in Ranchi on Friday night. Suddenly, the discontent is ceasing to be a mere murmur. The voices are getting louder.

After all, India had been set a 314-run target, making it crucial for the team to get a good start. The pitch favoured the batsmen and even Australian skipper Aaron Finch, struggling for form for a while, hauled himself back on the rails. There could have been no better platform and opportunity for Shikhar Dhawan to bat long and make a significant contribution.

Yet, after playing cautiously across three overs, his cut off Jhye Richardson was snapped up by Glenn Maxwell at point and he endured another failure. It is debatable if this dismissal can be put down to shot selection. For the shot was there to be played, perhaps off the back foot for it to produce results.

The cobwebs of doubt may have reduced the efficiency of the stroke’s execution. Just as they affected his judgement in the previous game in Nagpur when he was trapped in front by a Maxwell delivery of length that crept below the swinging blade. And in Hyderabad where he offered Maxwell a simple catch in trying to drive the first ball but with an angled bat.

The two back-to-back half-centuries in New Zealand were the only time Shikhar Dhawan passed the minor milestone in 17 games since the 114 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Dubai in September. And that has deepened the furrows on a few foreheads, even if they work hard to keep them away from public eye. Friday would have added to their woes.

“He has been an important player,” batting coach Sanjay Bangar said after the defeat on Friday. “We know that if he gets going, he can give us that solidity as it is vital to have that right-left combination going. He is a hugely valuable player and is expected to come good very soon.” Such public backing is only to be expected from the coaching staff.

Though Bangar identified shot selection as Dhawan’s problem, little seems to have been done on that front. Friday was a good chance for him to find the touch. The coaches must get the left-hander to not over-think the present situation and not run the risk of focusing too much, quite the opposite of lack of focus.

It would appear that head coach Ravi Shastri, more than batting coach Sanjay Bangar, may need to have a quiet word with Shikhar Dhawan well before the players disperse to turn out for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League. And get him to do all those right things that fetched him plenty of runs in the one-day series in South Africa last year.

Indeed, it will be Shastri’s challenge to keep Shikhar Dhawan in the positive thought channel at a time when the murmurs about his form have grown loud enough to be heard by the opening batsman himself. The coach must do whatever it takes to assist the left-handed opener not let any anxiety manifest into something worse.

Through 2018, India’s top-order had sorted itself out and it was the middle-order which was the weak-link in the team’s armoury. But this series has not seen a single good start thus far. The absence of big scores from Rohit Sharma’s bat has compounded the issue. It has made people wonder if it has one leak too many to plug ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Shikhar Dhawan was given a break from competitive cricket during India’s Test campaign in Australia so that he could remain fresh and come back strong at the start of this year. It is too late to lament the missed opportunity for him to work on shot selection in the Ranji Trophy but while he has remained fresh physically, he seems to have slid on the mental aspect of his game.

India would not want a situation where the pairing of Dhawan and Rohit Sharma is disturbed. Surely not ahead of the World Cup. For much of India’s success has been built on the back of the strength of the top three. And the sooner the openers, especially Shikhar Dhawan, fire the better.

Given that there are not many alternatives, it has to be assumed that Shikhar Dhawan – who has the reputation of being a big tournament player – has been virtually assured of a berth in the World Cup squad, it is imperative that the thinktank helps him find the touch and the form that makes him such a valuable part of the line-up.

With not much time left for the ICC Cricket World Cup – and with all players slipping into the Twenty20 format soon after this series – it is tough to see the selectors being able to find an alternative to the left-handed opener. Of course, KL Rahul and even Rishabh Pant present themselves as options, but they have played only 16 ODIS between them.

With the World Cup not too far away – just two one-day internationals away, so to say – India will be hoping that Shikhar Dhawan will rediscover his mojo sooner than during the mega event. How the conundrum – or, starting trouble, if you please – facing the Indian team is unraveled in the run up to the World Cup will make for interesting watching.