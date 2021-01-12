India vs Australia: Will Pucovski doubtful for fourth Test after suffering shoulder injury during Sydney Test

Sydney: Australian opener Will Pucovski is in doubt for the fourth Test against India, with Cricket Australia confirming Tuesday that the opener dislocated his shoulder while fielding in Sydney.

Pucovski's performance in his first match for the Test side had been a bright spot for the Aussies, who were held to a draw in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

"Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury while diving in the field on day five," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"He will continue rest and rehabilitation over the next two days before a decision is made on his fitness for the fourth Test match."

Losing Pucovski could cause headaches for the Australian top order after the 22-year-old stepped up to replace Joe Burns, who struggled in the first and second Tests.

Injury woes have also hit the India camp ahead of the Brisbane Test, with Ravindra Jadeja ruled out with a dislocated thumb.

The tourists have already lost fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma to injuries while batsman KL Rahul was out ahead of the third game with a sprained left wrist.

The teams flew to Brisbane on Tuesday with the four-Test series tied at 1-1 ahead of the final game at the Gabba starting Friday.