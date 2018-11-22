Stung by a narrow loss in the opening encounter, India will like to reassess their playing combination while aiming for a swift turn-around when they take on Australia in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which comprise three back-to-back matches in a short span of five days.

Having won seven consecutive bilateral T20 series, Kohli and his men will certainly want to make it eight in a row and for that they may be forced to rejig both their batting and bowling combinations.

Bidding for an eighth victory on the bounce now doesn't seem as straightforward a proposition as it looked earlier with the hosts ready to come all guns blazing after their all-round show in the first game.

The Indian batting line-up could see some rejigging in light of KL Rahul's patchy form. Since scoring 101 not out in the first T20I against England at Manchester, Rahul hasn't been able to cross the 30-run mark in next six matches.

The team management has persisted with him at number three, benched Manish Pandey and the skipper demoting himself to number four.

The team management could also be tempted to have a re-look at the bowling attack.

On a grassy surface, Krunal Pandya was plundered for 55 runs in his four wicketless overs and was hit for as many as half a dozen sixes.

If the MCG is also of Gabba's nature, Kohli might be tempted to bring in leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who boasts of a brilliant wicket-taking record in T20Is.

Here's everything you need to know about the first T20I between India and Australia:

When will the India vs Australia fixture take place?

The second T20I between India and Australia will take on 23 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The second India vs Australia T20I will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time does the match begin?

The second T20I will begin at 13.20 hrs IST. Toss will take place at 12.50 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on sonyliv.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With PTI inputs