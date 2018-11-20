India's two-month tour of Australia kicks off on Wednesday with the 'Men in Blue' squaring off against the home team in the first of the three-T20I matches at The Gabba, Brisbane.

The Australian team has been hit hard by the absence of two of their most recognised batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner following the Sandpapergate scandal, with their fortunes on the decline ever since. India, on the other hand, have managed to put the disappointing results in the England Test series behind by winning the Asia Cup, as well as overpowering West Indies across formats at home.

Virat Kohli's side, thus lands on Australian soil as favourites, although the Indian skipper has cautioned his team against taking the hosts lightly, stating that they still had world-class players in the ranks even in the absence of Smith and Warner.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Aaron Finch has said that the fickle nature of the 20-over format presents his under-fire side the chance to pose a challenge to the upbeat visiting side. The hosts, who earlier this month lost the ODI series against South Africa 1-2 before getting outplayed in the one-off T20I against the same opposition, will bank on the big-hitting abilities of Finch, Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell to get them to sizeable totals against a formidable Indian attack led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Here's everything you need to know about the first T20I between India and Australia:

When will the India vs Australia fixture take place?

The first T20I between India and Australia will take on 21 November, 2018.

Where will the match be played?

The first India vs Australia T20I will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (aka The Gabba).

What time does the match begin?

The first T20I will begin at 13.20 hrs IST. Toss will take place at 12.50 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Australia T20Is?

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on sonyliv.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.