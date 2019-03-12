India vs Australia: Whatever PCB is saying on camouflage caps is beyond our control, says bowling coach Bharat Arun
Bharat Arun, bowling coach of India, on Tuesday said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is beyond their control, referring to the Indian team's decision to wear camouflage caps to express solidarity with the Indian soldiers.
New Delhi: Bharat Arun, bowling coach of India, on Tuesday said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is beyond their control, referring to the Indian team's decision to wear camouflage caps to express solidarity with the Indian soldiers.
"We did what we really felt to show solidarity for the country. BCCI got permission for it. Whatever PCB is saying, it is not in our control," Arun told reporters on the eve of fifth ODI between India and Australia.
File image of Bharat Arun. AFP
The Indian team had sported the caps during the third match, which Australia won in Ranchi. A day after, the PCB wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is trying to politicise the game of cricket.
Consequently, ICC earlier clarified that the BCCI had sought permission from it to wear the caps as a mark of respect to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.
India suffered a second defeat in the fourth ODI, resulting Australia levelling the series at 2-2. The visitors chased down 358 under 48 overs, marking Australia's highest ever run chase in Mohali.
The bowling coach, however, believes that questioning the bowlers just because of a one-off game is not fair on them.
"These are the bowlers that have really put us in a winning position many times, we have a success rate of more than 75 per cent and that is a huge success record for a team. And yes, these things do happen as the last game and I am happy that it happened now and it will show us where we need to improve before the World Cup," Arun said.
Arun further said one needs to appreciate the knock Ashton Turner played, adding the dew played a role in easing Australia's problem but such errors cannot be repeated.
"You have to appreciate the knock Ashton Turner played. I am not giving excuses, dew played a key role and you have to accept that. Yes, we did not bowl as well as we planned for him, but I am sure we will learn from the last game and we will improve," Arun said.
On being asked whether there is a need to experiment with the combination ahead of the World Cup, Arun said they are trying to give every player a chance before the prestigious tournament to assess their best possible playing XI.
"I think more or less the team is sure of what the combination really is, but yes we would like to try out all are option our that there are no second thoughts of choosing our best XI in the World Cup," Arun said.
The absence of MS Dhoni opened the door for Rishabh Pant, who is being constantly compared with the former captain. Coming in rescue of Pant, who missed a couple of stumpings in Mohali, the bowling coach said Pant needs some time and it is unfair to compare him with Dhoni.
"It is unfair to compare Pant and Dhoni. Dhoni's experience is huge whenever Virat needs to talk. We will be extremely sure of what we want before going to the World Cup," Arun said.
India and Australia, tied at 2-2, will play in the decider and fifth ODI at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on 13 March.
Updated Date:
Mar 12, 2019 16:08:19 IST
