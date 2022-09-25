India vs Australia weather update and forecast: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad likely to witness full match

With the three-match T20I series locked at 1-1, India and Australia square off for the trophy in the decider in Hyderabad on Sunday.

After Cameron Green and Matthew Wade helped the Aussies stun India in a 209-run chase in Mohali on Tuesday, the Men in Blue bounced back in style three days later in Nagpur with a six-wicket victory in a rain-curtailed game. While Australia managed to post a challenging 90/5 in the eight-overs-a-side game despite Axar Patel’s brilliant spell, it was India skipper Rohit Sharma who stole the show with his fiery 46 not out, helping India chase down the target with four balls to spare.

The caravan now moves east, with the third and final match of Australia’s tour of India taking place at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where the defending T20 world champions will hope to pull off their first series win on Indian soil in over three years.

Hyderabad weather update

Unlike Nagpur, where wet weather forced the match officials to shorten the second T20I, the series decider is likely to witness full 40 overs of action on Sunday evening.

The Telangana capital is likely to witness cloudy skies on Sunday with a possibility of a shower, the chances of which are even lesser towards the evening when the match is set to begin, according to Accuweather.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

