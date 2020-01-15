India vs Australia: 'We complement each other on the field,' say David Warner, Aaron Finch after unbeaten 258-run stand
Australia made short work of the target, racing to a resounding victory in 37.4 overs with Warner (128 not out off 112) and Finch (110 not out off 114) smashing unbeaten centuries
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Amid anti-CAA protests, this coder amplified anti-establishment voices by taking down 1.6 lakh bots that disrupted Twitter trends
-
Donald Trump's impeachment trial likely to begin on 21 January; House to send articles against US president to Senate
-
Ahead of Delhi polls, AAP government and BJP-run MCD provide contrasting case studies in governance
-
Protesting against CAA-NRC is a fight for Muslim dignity and identity, covering it under cloak of 'fight for Constitution' will be misleading
-
FA Cup: Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela score as Tottenham beat Middlesbrough in replay; Newcastle ease past Rochdale
-
Market opens in red: Sensex drops nearly 200 points, Nifty tests 12,300 in opening session; Wipro, Canara Bank, Tata Steel shed up to 3%
-
Christine Hà on being a guest judge on season 10 of Masterchef US, the show she won back in 2012
-
Prateek Kuhad on finding success, ever-larger audiences: 'I never thought my music would get so popular'
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Swash-buckling Australia opener David Warner and Aaron Finch dislodged the Indian attack by sharing an unbeaten 258-run stand in their pursuit of the 256-run target and the left-handed batsman said both of them complement each other well and know their roles.
David Warner and Aaron Finch in action against India. AP
"We complement each other on the field and we're great mates off the field as well. We know each other's games and personalities well. We have honest conversations. If we're playing shots that we wouldn't, we reassure each other about that," said Warner, who smashed an unbeaten 128.
Australia gave India a harsh reality check, exposing the home team's middle-order frailty and putting to sword their bowling.
Anticipating dew in the evening session, Aaron Finch opted to field. India ended up with a below-par 255 on a decent batting surface after a middle-order failure.
Australia made short work of the target, racing to a resounding victory in 37.4 overs with Warner (128 not out off 112) and Finch (110 not out off 114) smashing unbeaten centuries.
"It's just great to go out there and play the way that we do. When he's (Finch) going I know what my role is and when I'm going he knows what he's role is and we communicate that straight away and that's the best thing about our partnership," Warner said.
The duo broke their own record of best partnership versus India.
According to Warner, the Indian bowlers bowled a lot of over-pitched deliveries and they just tried to capitalise on the opposition's errors.
"When you come to Wankhede, it always swings and there's a little bit of seam movement. Fortunately tonight they over-pitched quite a bit to Finchy (Finch), and he was able to get on the front foot and put them away.
"We tried to make the most of those over-pitched deliveries and we got off to a good start," he said.
"The most pleasing thing for me was seeing Finchy transfer his weight into the ball very well. Tonight was probably the best that I've ever seen him bat. The way he played was fantastic. It was great to have that winning partnership and be clinical there and (win) none down," Warner added.
So were he and Finch looking at the 2023 World Cup as opening partners and pat came the reply.
"We'll speak to our wives first. We'll both be 36 or 37. I've got three kids and I hope that's the last one. We'll take one step at a time. We'll look at the next game in Rajkot. We actually spoke about this in the team meeting not looking too far ahead," Warner said.
He said usually the wickets in India are great for batting.
"(The IPL) allows us to go out and compete on Indian wickets and you've got a lot of net bowlers and resources to get better in these conditions. The wickets are always great and I'm just glad I'm a batsman and not a bowler," he signed off.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 15, 2020 10:45:14 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Aaron Finch says it is important not to overplay Jasprit Bumrah factor
'Nothing tougher than playing India in India,' says in-form Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne ahead of series
India vs Australia: 'One-sided win for Aussies', Twitter reacts as visitors open three-match series with convincing 10-wicket win