First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: 'We complement each other on the field,' say David Warner, Aaron Finch after unbeaten 258-run stand

Australia made short work of the target, racing to a resounding victory in 37.4 overs with Warner (128 not out off 112) and Finch (110 not out off 114) smashing unbeaten centuries

Press Trust of India, Jan 15, 2020 10:45:14 IST

Swash-buckling Australia opener David Warner and Aaron Finch dislodged the Indian attack by sharing an unbeaten 258-run stand in their pursuit of the 256-run target and the left-handed batsman said both of them complement each other well and know their roles.

India vs Australia: We complement each other on the field, say David Warner, Aaron Finch after unbeaten 258-run stand

David Warner and Aaron Finch in action against India. AP

"We complement each other on the field and we're great mates off the field as well. We know each other's games and personalities well. We have honest conversations. If we're playing shots that we wouldn't, we reassure each other about that," said Warner, who smashed an unbeaten 128.

Australia gave India a harsh reality check, exposing the home team's middle-order frailty and putting to sword their bowling.

Anticipating dew in the evening session, Aaron Finch opted to field. India ended up with a below-par 255 on a decent batting surface after a middle-order failure.

Australia made short work of the target, racing to a resounding victory in 37.4 overs with Warner (128 not out off 112) and Finch (110 not out off 114) smashing unbeaten centuries.

"It's just great to go out there and play the way that we do. When he's (Finch) going I know what my role is and when I'm going he knows what he's role is and we communicate that straight away and that's the best thing about our partnership," Warner said.

The duo broke their own record of best partnership versus India.

According to Warner, the Indian bowlers bowled a lot of over-pitched deliveries and they just tried to capitalise on the opposition's errors.

"When you come to Wankhede, it always swings and there's a little bit of seam movement. Fortunately tonight they over-pitched quite a bit to Finchy (Finch), and he was able to get on the front foot and put them away.

"We tried to make the most of those over-pitched deliveries and we got off to a good start," he said.

"The most pleasing thing for me was seeing Finchy transfer his weight into the ball very well. Tonight was probably the best that I've ever seen him bat. The way he played was fantastic. It was great to have that winning partnership and be clinical there and (win) none down," Warner added.

So were he and Finch looking at the 2023 World Cup as opening partners and pat came the reply.

"We'll speak to our wives first. We'll both be 36 or 37. I've got three kids and I hope that's the last one. We'll take one step at a time. We'll look at the next game in Rajkot. We actually spoke about this in the team meeting not looking too far ahead," Warner said.

He said usually the wickets in India are great for batting.

"(The IPL) allows us to go out and compete on Indian wickets and you've got a lot of net bowlers and resources to get better in these conditions. The wickets are always great and I'm just glad I'm a batsman and not a bowler," he signed off.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 10:45:14 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, David Warner, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2020, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all