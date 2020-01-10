India vs Australia: Visitors coach Andrew McDonald says Aaron Finch has filled void in terms of captaincy
Aaron Finch has matured immensely as a cricketer and filled the void in terms of captaincy in limited-overs cricket, feels Australia's stop-gap coach Andrew McDonald.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs NAM Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 10th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 11th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs NAM - Jan 12th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU violence: Delhi Police names Aishe Ghosh, 8 others as suspects; JNUSU president dares cops to make evidence public
-
Dalit girl gang-raped, hanged in Guajrat's Modasa; villagers rise up in protest, demand arrest of culprits and suspension of police officer
-
Loose threads: Once a thriving weavers' village, Anakaputhur's mills are fast being abandoned
-
Infosys whistleblower complaints probe: IT major says audit committee finds no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct
-
Auckland Open 2020: Serena Williams overcomes Laura Siegemund, strong winds to reach semi-finals
-
Koala mittens and baby bottles: How Australia's animals are being saved from the ravages of wildfires
-
Mahesh Babu on Sarileru Neekevvaru: Had to unlearn a lot initially as I was doing comedy after a long time
-
The clampdown on counter-culture: How limited dissent is reducing movements to might-have-beens
-
AAP likely to go for a sleeker manifesto for Delhi Assembly election 2020; may come up with roadmap to make city world-class
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: Aaron Finch has matured immensely as a cricketer and filled the "void in terms of captaincy" in limited-overs cricket, feels Australia's stop-gap coach Andrew McDonald.
File image of Australia captain Aaron Finch. AP
McDonald will stand in for Justin Langer in the three-match ODI series against India starting 14 January.
"I think the growth of Aaron Finch in his leadership role in the last three years has been been tremendous. It has filled the void Australia had in terms of captaincy. His growth's been outstanding, his understanding of individuals has been great," McDonald told reporters on Friday.
What also helped Finch evolve as a skipper is the continuity in team selection.
"He (Finch) has a familiar group around in terms of continuity of team. From the World Cup, there have been a couple of changes. I think he has just matured as a cricketer, understands his game, understands the opposition and the people around him and all of it has helped him become a fine leader for the country."
Finch had a tough time in Test matches when India toured Down Under in the 2018-19 series but he is a far better player now, reckoned McDonald.
"I don't think he was ever down and out as a player. I think the natural progression of him in his career, it's always when you get 27-28 years of age, you start to figure things out. There was a bit of a purple patch in terms of his ODI form. He was challenged in Australia by the Indians. He is better prepared for what India presents to him on this tour," the 38-year-old McDonald, who has played four Tests, said.
McDonald, who is in charge of the team in place of head coach Langer, also opined that Finch's place in the Test team is in the middle-order and not at the top.
"He had the opportunity to play in an unfamiliar position last summer. He took that on. He's probably better playing Tests than not so he jumped at the opportunity to open for Australia even though he's better suited in the middle order. Time will tell if he gets that opportunity but he's thankful for the time that he's got. If another opportunity comes he will take it," he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 10, 2020 17:21:17 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne wants to emulate Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson across formats
India vs Australia: Justin Langer set to remain in Australia; Andrew McDonald handed coaching duties for three-match ODI series
India vs Australia: Aaron Finch says it is important not to overplay Jasprit Bumrah factor