India vs Australia: Virat Kohli to return to India after first Test; Rohit Sharma added to Test squad

India skipper Virat Kohli was granted ‘paternity leave’ by the Board of Control for Cricket in India while Rohit Sharma was included in India's Test squad for the series against Australia, according to a statement put out by the cricket body on Monday.

Kohli will return to India after the first Test in Adelaide, which is scheduled to start on 17 December. He had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test at the selection committee meeting held on October.

Rohit, meanwhile, was included in the Test team on Monday after originally being left out of all three squads announced by the BCCI last month due to a hamstring injury.

The selectors also called up T Natarajan in India's T20I squad as a replacement for Varun Chakravarthy, who was ruled out after picking up a shoulder injury.

The BCCI also announced that Sanju Samson had been included as an additional wicket-keeper to India’s ODI squad while a call on the availability of keeper Wriddhiman Saha, who sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his side’s IPL game on 3 November, will be taken later.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti will not be travelling to Australia, the BCCI said, “as he is still working with the medical team on his bowling workload management.”

Revised India squads for Australia tour:

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohd Siraj.