The captain's class was worth watching — and even attending. Virat Kohli's batsmanship in the second one-day international against Australia on Tuesday at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha on the outskirts of Nagpur rewarded him with his 40th century in this format and India with a hard-earned victory for a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Watching him perform, one could not help thinking that he has befriended pressure to walk beside him rather than burden his shoulders. It was almost as if he had contracted commitment and concentration to be with him. It is the sign of a champion athlete that he recognises the challenges and embraces the chance to deliver even in stressful times.

Kohli has had to walk with the score at 10 or less at the fall of the first wicket once in every three innings of the 22 that he has played in one-day internationals since the dawn of 2018 when India was in South Africa. Barring a failure in Sydney this year, he has held the batting together with an unruffled presence, his confidence and steely resolve masking any doubts in his mind.

Tuesday was no different, unless you paid attention to the nuances his batting brought to the fore. The biggest of them all was the enormous restraint he placed on himself with regard to strokeplay. The hot March afternoon was not the time to let the urge to establish authority over the Australian bowling with a range of strokes. Instead it was about buckling down for the long haul.

Despite two wonderful boundary hits off Nathan Coulter-Nile early in his innings, Kohli quickly understood that the Jamtha track was not apt for counter-attack, not even when a batsman had got his eye in. He could see that there was reward for someone prepared to grind it out, with oodles of patience and sound technique as the two pillars on which an innings could be built.

He put both out on display, letting his batting flow rather than attempting to force the pace. Kohli respected bowlers who drew encouragement from the slow and low track and challenged him by bowling in the right areas. It did not seem to matter to him that he played 38 dot balls and had to work the ball away for 61 singles.

That he sustained this attitude till only the last three overs were left spoke volumes about his determination to carry India to the 250-run mark. After Vijay Shankar was run out, Kohli watched Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni fall in quick succession. It was at this stage that he eschewed risks and had only three boundary hits in adding 50 runs to his own score.

It was in grounding his approach in such simplicity — despite being well that his is the prize wicket for bowlers around the world — and staying focused on dealing with every delivery on merit that Kohli gave the bowlers a reasonable score to defend. Along the way, his 81-run stand with Shankar would have given him an insight into the latter's skill and temperament.

This was the attritional contest in which one of the greats of the modern game needed to be well supported by a group of individuals if this Indian team aspired to be among the most fiercely competitive squads in contemporary cricket. His knock was the clarion call and the team responded gamely, fighting even after the Australian openers got 83 runs on the board in nearly 15 overs.

Later, Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis seemed set to steal the game away from India. It was a piece of magic from Ravindra Jadeja in running Handscomb out with a direct hit at the non-striker's end that galvanised India. Stoinis strove to bind the innings together, chipping away at the target in Alex Carey's company, the pair striking Kuldeep Yadav for 15 runs in the 43rd over.

Kohli persisted with the left-arm wrist spinner and was rewarded with Carey's wicket. Jasprit Bumrah delivered a double blow in the 46th over, removing Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins. Kohli then showed another trait a good leader, listening to Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's counsel in delaying the final over of the fifth-bowler combination till the very end.

He conceded that he was exhausted at the end of the game. After all, he was in the middle for all but 13 deliveries of the match. It is a testimony to his fitness that his energy levels did not flag, not even during the tense final overs. And even if Kohli's love for fitness is quite well known to bear repetition, it tells you how relieved he was as captain that India dragged itself over the line.

Yet, on a day when Australian paceman Pat Cummins' four-wicket haul — including three with the old ball — Kuldeep's three scalps, Bumrah's miserly ways with the cricket ball and Shankar's twin blows in the span of three deliveries when called upon to defend 10 runs in the final over were highlights, it was Kohli's batsmanship that made the difference.

"When I walk in to bat, when the situation is difficult, I have no choice but to put my head down and bat through the innings. It feels good to win games for India," he said after the match, candidly expressing his thoughts and confirming what we had known for many years now. "It is important to look ugly and come through and win."

Yes, on Tuesday, like a few times earlier, the match was veritably all about the captain's class.