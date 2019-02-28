First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 4th ODI Feb 27, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 29 runs
AUS in IND | 2nd T20I Feb 27, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 28, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 02, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli says visitors 'outplayed' his team in all departments as hosts suffer T20I series loss

Glenn Maxwell fired Australia to their maiden T20 series win over India with a sensational hundred, overshadowing India skipper Virat Kohli's (72 off 38) special effort.

Press Trust of India, Feb 28, 2019 09:05:12 IST

Bengaluru: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said Australia completely "outplayed" the hosts in the two-match T20 series and specially praised Glenn Maxwell for his marauding match-winning knock here.

Maxwell fired Australia to their maiden T20 series win over India with a sensational hundred, overshadowing India skipper Kohli's (72 off 38) special effort.

Virat Kohli's India lost the 2nd match by seven wickets as Australia swept the T20I series. AP

Virat Kohli's India lost the 2nd match by seven wickets as Australia swept the T20I series. AP

Maxwell (113 not out off 55 balls) went on a rampage, smashing as many as nine sixes on way to his third century in the shortest format. He took the game away from India, who should have defended 190 for four after Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket.

"It was a pretty short series to summarise the performances. Australia outplayed us in all departments and deserved to win. 190 is a good total on most grounds but if there is so much dew as there was tonight and when you have an innings like what Glenn Maxwell played, nothing much you can do," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

Defending his bowlers for failing to restrict Australia, Kohli said dew played vital role in the second innings.

"Every team is looking to take each game like that but it's also important to win matches. We would have liked to get across the line in at least this game but I can't be too hard on the bowlers due to the amount of dew," he said.

Kohli also hinted that he would continue to experiment with his playing XI keeping in mind the upcoming ICC World Cup.

"We wanted to give everyone some game time, we've seen how they react under pressure, there is a series coming up and we'll try more things. It's up to them to deliver the goods," he said.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said it was "special" to win an away series against India.

"Anytime that you can win any kind of series against India in India is truly special," he said.

He had special words for Maxwell for his contribution with the bat on Wednesday, but also praised Adam Zampa for his efforts with the ball.

"Glenn Maxwell was truly sensational tonight but I thought Adam Zampa was the difference between the two sides. To go for just 23 runs on that kind of a wicket was really remarkable," he said.

"We've been on a journey for the last 10-11 months building up to the World Cup and there has been some pain during the journey. We've done well to take the blows but also have made some progress, hoping to peak at the right time for the World Cup."

Man-of-the-match Maxwell was delighted with his performance and said it was a "special" feeling for him.

"It feels really good. We haven't had a lot of success here of late. To come over here and perform like we have has started it off well for us on this tour. It helps a big bulk of T20 cricket in the domestic tournament back home. Having confidence in my game also has helped a lot and it feels great to contribute to two special wins," he said.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 09:05:12 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Australia, Chinnaswamy, Cricket, Glenn Maxwell, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all