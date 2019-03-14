India vs Australia: Virat Kohli says hosts clear about their 2019 World Cup squad despite ODI series loss against Aussies
Before the start of the series, Virat Kohli had said that a couple of places need to be sealed in India's 2019 World Cup squad but after the series said it is now down to just one man.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 35 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE vs USA - Mar 15th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs KAR - Mar 14th, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rahul Gandhi's attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meaningful alliances, Congress' revival is at risk
-
China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; India says it is 'disappointed with outcome'
-
US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears after Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
-
In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives voters plenty to consider before 11 April
-
Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violations, its crackdown on Muslims at 'record level'
-
Badla, Total Dhamaal and Uri: The Surgical Strike's box office success reinforces the power of word of mouth
-
Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminder of 'babu culture'
-
Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhouse, a 'rustic' exploration
-
Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to participate in mega event in UAE
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: कर्नाटक में आठ सीटों पर JDS और 20 पर कांग्रेस उतारेगी उम्मीदवार
-
लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाने, देश के सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए भारी संख्या में मतदान करें: पीएम मोदी
-
शरद पवार की 'भविष्यवाणी'- BJP को नहीं मिलेगा साफ बहुमत, मोदी नहीं बनेंगे प्रधानमंत्री
-
DGCA का बड़ा फैसला, शाम चार बजे के बाद देश में नहीं उड़ेंगे बोइंग 737 मैक्स विमान
-
India vs Australia : ख्वाजा ने तोड़ी टीम इंडिया की उम्मीदें, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दस साल बाद जीती भारत में सीरीज
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: The Indian team management are clear about their "playing XI" going into the first match of the World Cup despite their ODI series defeat against Australia as only one slot is up for grabs, skipper Virat Kohli said on Wednesday.
Before the start of the series, Kohli had said that a couple of places need to be sealed and now it is down to just one man.
Virat Kohli praised Australia for the ODI series win, saying they were the deserving winners. AP
"We are sorted combination wise. We know our playing XI going into the World Cup. There will be just one change based on condition. When Hardik Pandya will come back, he gives depth in batting and opens up options in bowling. We know where we are going. We are clear about our playing XI," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.
While the confusion regarding No 4 slot and second wicketkeeper's position remain, the skipper said that one only place needs to be discussed.
"We are more or less sorted," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony adding: "Now, it's about giving guys their roles and expect them to stand up. We are not at all confused. Maybe there's just one spot we've to discuss."
Kohli said that giving fringe players game time was always an idea and he will not use it as an excuse for not winning the series.
"Last three games, the idea was to give fringe guys some (game) time and see how they react. No excuses, we're expected to raise our standard of cricket. The changes will never be an excuse. We will (still) take a lot of confidence going into the World Cup," the skipper said.
Kohli expects that his players will reflect on the mistakes made during the series and take corrective measures going into the World Cup.
"It's good we have had these losses, to correct these at the World Cup. The guys will reflect on this series quite a bit. We have been playing a lot of games on the road. We can be proud of the cricket that we've played in the last few months. The series didn't go well yes, but we've played well," the skipper was all praise for his team.
On the series defeat, Kohli was magnanimous in his praise for the Australian side which had "more hunger".
"We certainly thought it was a gettable target, they got away from us in the end, 15-20 more than what we could have kept them to. Overall, Australia deserved to win, they played with more passion, hunger and heart. Were brave in pressure situations, they way they raised their intensity meant they were deserving winners.
Updated Date:
Mar 14, 2019 08:49:27 IST
Also See
India vs Australia ODI stats preview: From Aaron Finch and Aussies' struggles to Virat Kohli and Co's superior record
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli criticises DRS after Mohali ODI loss, praises Aussies for record chase
India vs Australia: T20I series shows Virat Kohli must bat at No 4 while KL Rahul's return to form is a huge shot in arm