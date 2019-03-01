India vs Australia: Virat Kohli says he is 'ready to bat at No 4'; Aaron Finch hints Glenn Maxwell can bat higher in ODI series
Getting the batting order right is every skipper's priority and rival captains Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch are open to minor rejigs going into the 2019 World Cup.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 2nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
IAF pilot Abhinandan return LIVE updates: Wing commander crosses over from Pakistan to India
-
At OIC Summit, without naming Pakistan, Sushma Swaraj says fight against terrorism, not any religion: 'States that harbour terrorists must be isolated'
-
Sonchiriya movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar and a band of fine artistes deliver aching, desolate beauty
-
SC verdict on provident fund contribution: Employers can still duck its full impact unless the government steps in
-
Size of Bihar mahagathbandhan puts RJD at disadvantage in home state as allies demand large share of seats
-
Israel's security forces should be prosecuted for war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, says UN panel; Benjamin Netanyahu rejects report
-
Burying the Massacred: In the Shade of Kalandari
-
Marine ecologist Divya Karnad, 2019 Future of Nature awardee, on working towards sustainable fishing
-
All England Championships: Revisiting Pullela Gopichand’s unexpected 2001 triumph which sparked Indian badminton's rise
-
Abhinandan Returns LIVE Updates: वाघा बॉर्डर पहुंचे अभिनंदन, एयरफोर्स के अधिकारी रिसीव करने के लिए मौजूद
-
पीएम मोदी ने पायलट अभिनंदन की जमकर की तारीफ, कहा- तमिलनाडु से होने पर हर भारतीय को गर्व
-
OIC में सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा- जिंदगियों को बर्बाद और क्षेत्र को अस्थिर कर रहा है आतंकवाद
-
पंजाब: फिरोजपुर में सीमा से जासूस गिरफ्तार, BSF पोस्ट की ले रहा था फोटो
-
भारतीय वायुसेना के हमलों से बुरी तरह डरा मसूद अजहर, जैश से रिश्तेदारों को किया बाहर
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Hyderabad: Getting the batting order right is every skipper's priority and rival captains Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch are open to minor rejigs going into the 2019 World Cup.
File image of India's Virat Kohli. AP
While the Indian captain "is ready to bat at No 4" if the situation arises, his opposite number Finch made it clear that Glenn Maxwell will come up the order after playing a major part in the T20 series victory.
Recently, India coach Ravi Shastri had indicated that Kohli could bat at No 4 in the World Cup and the skipper on Friday said that it's not a big deal as his "game template" doesn't change if he comes one place down the order.
"If that's the requirement of the team at a particular stage in the game or before a particular game, I'm more than happy to do it. I've batted a lot of times at No 4, so I don't necessarily need to try it out because I've done that a lot of times in the past, Kohli echoed his coach's sentiment.
The skipper made it clear that his style of batting won't change much from No 3 to 4.
"My game doesn't change from No 3 to No 4 because template is quite similar. In any given situation, I back myself to play the game that I know."
Maxwell, on the other hand, had indicated that he wanted to bat higher up the order after his series-winning hundred in the second T20 International on Wednesday.
His skipper, on the eve of the first ODI, indicated that a promotion is in the offing for the dashing batsman.
"Glenn will get an opportunity to bat higher up the order than No 7 that he batted against India in the previous series (in Australia). He has been in great form. His ODI cricket has been great as well. I am not sure where he will bat but higher than 7 I would imagine, Finch said when asked about Maxwell's batting position.
"In one day cricket, it's not as easy to go at the end. So it would be nice to bat higher up but it depends on what happens in the top four or top five. If the opportunity does come up, I'd like to take," Maxwell had said after the Bengaluru T20, signalling his intentions.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2019 16:28:17 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Visitors' big-hitters in focus ahead of Vizag T20I; hosts aim improved show with ball
India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell's blistering ton at Bengaluru guides visitors to T20I series sweep
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli says visitors 'outplayed' his team in all departments as hosts suffer T20I series loss