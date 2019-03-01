First Cricket
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli says he is 'ready to bat at No 4'; Aaron Finch hints Glenn Maxwell can bat higher in ODI series

Getting the batting order right is every skipper's priority and rival captains Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch are open to minor rejigs going into the 2019 World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Mar 01, 2019 16:28:17 IST

Hyderabad: Getting the batting order right is every skipper's priority and rival captains Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch are open to minor rejigs going into the 2019 World Cup.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his 100 in the Adelaide ODI. AP

File image of India's Virat Kohli. AP

While the Indian captain "is ready to bat at No 4" if the situation arises, his opposite number Finch made it clear that Glenn Maxwell will come up the order after playing a major part in the T20 series victory.

Recently, India coach Ravi Shastri had indicated that Kohli could bat at No 4 in the World Cup and the skipper on Friday said that it's not a big deal as his "game template" doesn't change if he comes one place down the order.

"If that's the requirement of the team at a particular stage in the game or before a particular game, I'm more than happy to do it. I've batted a lot of times at No 4, so I don't necessarily need to try it out because I've done that a lot of times in the past, Kohli echoed his coach's sentiment.

The skipper made it clear that his style of batting won't change much from No 3 to 4.

"My game doesn't change from No 3 to No 4 because template is quite similar. In any given situation, I back myself to play the game that I know."

Maxwell, on the other hand, had indicated that he wanted to bat higher up the order after his series-winning hundred in the second T20 International on Wednesday.

His skipper, on the eve of the first ODI, indicated that a promotion is in the offing for the dashing batsman.

"Glenn will get an opportunity to bat higher up the order than No 7 that he batted against India in the previous series (in Australia). He has been in great form. His ODI cricket has been great as well. I am not sure where he will bat but higher than 7 I would imagine, Finch said when asked about Maxwell's batting position.

"In one day cricket, it's not as easy to go at the end. So it would be nice to bat higher up but it depends on what happens in the top four or top five. If the opportunity does come up, I'd like to take," Maxwell had said after the Bengaluru T20, signalling his intentions.

Tags : Aaron Finch, Cricket, Glenn Maxwell, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, World Cup

