India vs Australia: Virat Kohli says 'didn't know where to draw the line' on previous Aussie tours; admits he's learnt from mistakes

India skipper Virat Kohli admitted to making mistakes on previous tours but insisted that he doesn't regret making them.

Press Trust of India, December 07, 2018

Adelaide: "I didn't have a good understanding of where to draw the line and stuff like that...," says India's celebrated captain Virat Kohli, known as much for his fiery character that has walked alongside his unbelievable batting like shadows.

Kohli's Indian team is eying its maiden Test series victory in Australia. Having toured the country twice, Kohli is now leading the team.

File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters

"I didn't have a good understanding of where to draw the line and stuff like that."

"Those are things that I, I wouldn't say I regret, but those definitely I look at them as mistakes."

"But mistakes that were important for me to commit so I can learn from them," Kohli opened up to Australian great Adam Gilchrist during an interview.

Now, the holder of many international records is a changed man, he seemed to convey.

"The one thing is that I've always been myself, I've never tried to be someone else because of the opinion," Kohli said.

"...Hence, I learn from my own mistakes, I realise my own mistakes myself and just kept correcting them through the journey."

"But (I'm) massively different from the last two tours, especially the first one, I was so bad."

He added, "I was never a perfect mould of typical, old school cricketer, I always just wanted to find my own way and I guess those things were a part of that journey."

The first tour Down Under was not easy for Kohli, struggling with scores of 11, 0 and 23, and the Australian crowds were hostile. The cricketer broke free in the fourth Test in Adelaide, with a maiden century. There was a half century before that, in Perth.

Kohli returns to this part of the world, never an easy place to play cricket, widely regarded as the world's best batsman.

