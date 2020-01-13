India vs Australia: Virat Kohli one ton away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's number of ODI centuries at home
Kohli, who currently has 19 centuries on home soil, has a chance to equal the feat when he leads India in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia
Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli will be chasing another rare feat on Tuesday as he is just one century away from equalling batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's number of ODI tons on home soil.
Tendulkar holds the Indian record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scoring 20 of those at home.
Kohli became the fastest to reach 11,000 international runs in three formats as captain recently during India's 2-0 T20 series win over Sri Lanka.
On the eve of the match, Kohli also said that he is comfortable in playing at any position in the team. There have been talks of KL Rahul playing at No 3 and him dropping down to 4. During the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Kohli did not bat at No 3 in two matches that were played.
He said, "I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat."
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Jan 13, 2020 17:19:35 IST
