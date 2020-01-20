First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 3rd T20I Jan 20, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 9 wickets
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five, says Aaron Finch

"They've got Virat who is probably the greatest ODI player of all-time, and Rohit who'd probably be in the top five batters of all-time. They're exceptional," Finch said.

Press Trust of India, Jan 20, 2020 12:08:29 IST

Bengaluru: Australian captain Aaron Finch has rated his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli as "probably" the greatest ODI player of all-time, while picking Rohit Sharma in the top-five.

Rohit (119) scored his 29th ODI hundred and Kohli made 89 off 91 balls as they shared a match-winning stand of 137 in the decisive third game against Australia here on Sunday.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five, says Aaron Finch

Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma laid the platform for India's clinical win on Sunday. AP

For Finch, what stood out was that India overhauled the 287-run target with ease despite opener Shikhar Dhawan not coming out to bat due to a shoulder injury.

"They've got Virat who is probably the greatest ODI player of all-time, and Rohit who'd probably be in the top five batters of all-time. They're exceptional, and the thing with the Indian side at the moment is their experienced players are getting the job done in the big games," Finch said.

"Rohit's 100, especially without Shikhar there tonight, for them to shuffle and their two most dominant players to still get the majority of the runs is a sign of a really settled and really quality top-order," said Finch at the post-match media interaction.

Australia could not get the final flourish they were looking for, mustering only 63 runs in the last 10 overs at the loss of five wickets, far too many in Finch's view.

"In the last two games, we have had the bowlers batting for the majority of the last few overs. Which we saw in Rajkot the damage that KL (Rahul) could do in the back end because he was a settled batter. I think that's an area we just missed a couple of tricks.

"Just not having an in batter being in and having faced 20 or 30 balls to get us deeper and get us to the back end," Finch said.

He also praised India's death over bowling at the same time.

"But credit to India, their death bowling in the last few games was exceptional. (Mohammed) Shami was nailing his yorkers, (Navdeep) Saini in the last two games and (Jasprit) Bumrah. In both games they were exceptional. You can look at where we could have improved but also you've got to give some credit to India," said Finch.

Finch opted to bat at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, unlike the game in Rajkot where he chose to field. However, the pitch did not play as per his expectations.

"It probably played a little bit slower than we expected. It looked like it was really hard. It was probably just a little on the dry side. But it was a damn good wicket, it probably spun a bit more than we expected it to," he said.

"But I thought all four spinners for the game bowled exceptionally well. A little bit slow with the new ball but it seemed to slip on a bit towards the end there and there was a bit more dew than last night."

Finch added there were enough positives for them to take from the series despite being on the losing side. One of them was Marnus Labuschagne making an ODI debut.

Can Labuschagne also be an option in the shortest format?

"We'll have to juggle that. He probably hasn't played as much T20 cricket as he has one-day cricket throughout his career. He started really well in his two innings. To get 47 and 50-odd in his first two knocks on a little bit of a difficult wicket tonight," Finch said.

"He played really well and showed a lot of maturity. The Test summer and the Ashes have really made his confidence grow. He looked at home against a very good attack," he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 12:08:29 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Cricket News, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2020, India Vs Australia Cricket, Indian Cricket, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all