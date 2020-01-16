India vs Australia: Virat Kohli finds leg-spinners hard to line up early in his innings, says Adam Zampa on game plan against India captain
Zampa said despite enjoying an upperhand over the Indian captain in limited-overs, Kohli is a hard nut to crack.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
In India, how the crippling reality of severe malnutrition stems from religion and caste-based politics
-
PMC Bank scam: SC stays Bombay High Court order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters from jail to residence
-
Concerns linger after US signs initial trade deal with China; analysts question Beijing’s ability to divert imports from other partners to Washington
-
Indonesia Masters: Defending champion Saina Nehwal’s first-round loss deals crippling blow to Olympics qualification hopes
-
35 actors under 35 to watch out for in 2020s, from Florence Pugh, Daniel Kaluuya to Zazie Beetz, Noah Jupe
-
The man who would make Ramayan: Ramanand Sagar's biggest endeavour is outlined in a new biography
-
'Nothing done to address unemployment, economic slowdown in 60 years': Amit Shah slams Congress after laying foundation stone at Indian Institute of Skills
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
-
Amid anti-CAA protests, this coder amplified anti-establishment voices by taking down 1.6 lakh bots that disrupted Twitter trends
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Rajkot: Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa on Thursday said one needs to have a "strong character" to get the better of a class act like India captain Virat Kohli, who he has dismissed six times in limited overs cricket so far.
Zampa said despite enjoying an upperhand over the Indian captain in limited-overs, Kohli is a hard nut to crack.
"It's going to be an attacking approach. I think if you're on the back-foot and have a defensive mindset then that's when he (Kohli) can get on top of you. The most important thing playing in places like India against these guys is to have a little bit of character," said Zampa ahead of Friday's second ODI here.
File image of Adam Zampa. AFP
Zampa has dismissed Kohli four times in ODIs and twice in T20s.
In the lung-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday, which Australia won by 10 wickets, it was Zampa who took a sharp catch of his own bowling to dismiss Kohli.
"You probably know you're going to get hit for boundaries but it can really get worse if you make that affect you. I have got him a few times now but I don't think there is anything in it. He still scores at over 100 (strike rate) against me," the 27-year-old spinner said.
"He is a very hard guy to bowl to. He's one of the toughest guys I've ever had to bowl to. After game one (first ODI), he will be even more switched on. It will be a big challenge," said Zampa, who has 66 ODIs wickets from 49 games.
Kohli had recently showered praise on Zampa, saying in Australia's last tour, the leg-spinner had more belief than other bowlers.
Asked Zampa about Kohli's comments, he said: "It's a big compliment from Virat. I'm not the most skillful leg-spinner in the world. Guys like Kuldeep Yadav and Rashid Khan are guys that are really hard to pick. But one thing I have always tried to do is have a strong character."
Steve Waugh had said in the past that Kohli has not shown enough respect to Zampa, but the leggie disagreed with the former Australia skipper.
"I don't think he (Kohli) doesn't respect me. I don't think that's correct (referring to Waugh's statement)."
Zampa said Australia has managed to find out Kohli's weak point.
"We basically just found that Virat finds leg-spinners hard to line up early in his innings. He's such a great starter, even the other day he was 16 off 14. How much energy he brought to the crease, his running between the wickets, some of the cover drives he played off the quicks," he said.
"I think it's important to try and have a game plan against him. So we figured out before the last game that it would be good to start with leg-spin to him.
"I've got him out four times in the last year or so it's nice to have that confidence to bowl to him at the start of his innings," said Zampa, who is on his third tour to India.
For record, Kohli has been dismissed 55 times by spinners in his ODI career so far.
Zampa said it is not easy to be a wrist spinner in ODI cricket.
"To be a wrist spinner in one-day cricket in the middle overs is not easy at all. It's probably one of the hardest formats," he said.
"At least in T20 cricket you have five guys out the whole time and you know that guys are going to attack you. That's fine. But one-day cricket is a whole different beast."
Australia is on the cusp of registering back-to-back series win in India, a rare feat for any touring side.
"We played really well in those three ODIs in February (last year). It's going to be a big deal if we can get two away series wins in a row in India, so we have spoken about that briefly," Zampa signed off.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 16, 2020 14:04:59 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa, key battles to watch out for in ODI series
India vs Australia: Pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners to play big role in three-match ODI series
India vs Australia, ODI series preview: While Men in Blue ponder over batting order, upbeat visitors plot repeat of last year's heroics