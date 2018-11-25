First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
IND in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 23, 2018
AUS Vs IND
Match Abandoned
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
PAK and NZ in UAE Dec 03, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli feels skill wise visitors were better in third T20I, admits 1-1 series result is a 'fair reflection'

"A level series is a fair reflection of how the teams have played," Indian captain Virat Kohli said after winning the third T20I by six wickets.

Press Trust of India, November 25, 2018

Sydney: The 1-1 stalemate is a "fair reflection" of how India and Australia performed in the three-match T20 International series, visiting captain Virat Kohli said on Sunday.

India won the third T20 international by six wickets to end the series at 1-1 after the second game was washed out. Australia had won the first match.

"A level series is a fair reflection of how the teams have played," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Virat Kohli. AP

Virat Kohli scored his 19th T20I half-century to see India home in final T20I in Sydney. AP

The skipper lauded the performance of his bowlers, who restricted Australia to 164 for six after the home team was 68 for one in 8.3 overs, and his batsmen alike.

"Overall, skill wise, we were better on the day than Australia. With the ball, we were more professional today. I thought it was a 180 wicket."

"When our openers get into the zone they're difficult to stop. Things become pretty easy when those two guys (Rohit and Shikhar) do the job for us," Kohli said.

Australian T20 captain Aaron Finch said: "India batted extremely well in the power play. It's always tough to bring it back from 1/67. The way that we fought was brilliant. Rohit and Dhawan are totally different styles of batsmen which is tough for bowlers. That's why they've been such a good opening combination."

However, Finch added that the home side is headed in the right direction and are looking forward to the Test series.
"Still fair bit of work to do but we're going in the right direction which is nice. Feeling good for the Tests. Will get down to Brisbane and prepare for 5-6 days."

Man of the Series, Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 76 and 41 to provide India with a blistering start in the both the innings, was delighted to have salvaged the series with a win.

"As a batsman, when you score it always feels good. It's good that we were able to draw this series.".

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2018

Tags : Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Australia Vs India 2018-19, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Lynn, Cricket, India Vs Australia, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all