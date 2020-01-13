India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 'far, far better' batsman than Steve Smith in white-ball cricket, says Gautam Gambhir
Kohli, with 11,000 plus runs and 43 hundreds in ODIs, is way ahead of Smith who is closing in on 4000 runs with eight three-figure scores.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Vidarbha beat Bengal by 9 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Police cordon and search ops targeting Muslim localities in Hyderabad see normalisation of military tactic in India's most liveable city
-
A Muslim affair: Anti-CAA protests are against Islamophobia, can't be turned into BJP vs Opposition slugfest
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
-
Delhi Assembly election 2020: Social media battle hots up as BJP, Congress attempt to breach 'Kejri Wall'
-
ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic-led Serbia's feel-good run to glory puts the razzle-dazzle on tournament’s teething problems
-
Public apology from top Iran military commander for downing Flight 752 sees protests across country
-
Remembering Neil Peart: The genius mind who brought lyrical depth and drumming dexterity to Rush
-
Indian writers who defined the decade, from Siddhartha Mukherjee to Sujatha Gidla, Perumal Murugan
-
Walmart sacks around 50 executives in India restructuring, focus to be shifted to e-commerce; firm to delay opening of new wholesale stores
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Virat Kohli is a "far, far better" batsman than Steve Smith as far as white-ball cricket is concerned, feels former India opener Gautam Gambhir.
Kohli, with 11,000 plus runs and 43 hundreds in ODIs, is way ahead of Smith who is closing in on 4000 runs with eight three-figure scores.
File image of Virat Kohli. AP
"Virat Kohli is far far better than Steve Smith in white-ball cricket. There's no comparison. I would not compare Kohli to Smith in white-ball cricket. I would actually want to see what spot Smith bats on," Gambhir told 'Star Sports' on the eve of India's first ODI against Australia.
"Are they're going to push him at no 4 or would have him bat at 3 and send Labuschagne at no 4," he added.
On the bowling front, Gambhir feels that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami can trouble Aussie batsmen with sheer pace in the ODI series starting on Tuesday.
"I'm really excited to see how these two guys bowl against some of the top batters like David Warner or Aaron Finch in that kind of form in white-ball cricket on flat wickets.
"But the best part is that they have got pace. They can actually get wickets with that sheer pace and the quickness in the air as well,' Gambhir opined.
Gambhir feels the Indian team management did a wrong thing by keeping Shami out of the World Cup semi-finals on a seamer-friendly Old Trafford track.
"Both of them bowling in tandem is going to be a great sight because it's a little unfortunate that Shami didn't play in the World Cup semi-final. It was probably the worst decision that was made in the entire World Cup with the kind of form he was in.
"Had he played that, with Bumrah he would have had an impact. I know that both of them bowling with the new ball together with the form they are in, it's going to be hard work for the Australians."
The former opener believes Shami is way more effective on placid tracks like the one on offer at the Wankhede.
"I've always believed that when you're playing on flacid wickets and smaller grounds like the Wankhede or Bangalore, your bowlers need to step up. The kind of form Mohammed Shami is in, it's a big plus for India that he has done really well in white-ball cricket.
"Jasprit Bumrah is coming back from injury but he's a quality bowler."
The worrying aspect for India would be the middle-order that will have to face a quality Australian pace attack that has Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.
"Australian bowlers like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood would not let Indian batters at numbers 5, 6 and 7 get runs in front of an opposition like this," Gambhir said.
"Maybe in front of Sri Lanka or Bangaldesh they can get runs but in front of such a strong opposition it will not be an easy task so it is all about how the top 4 in the batting line up deliver.
"Last time when Australia had come to India and beaten us, the squad didn't have Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, so it is going to be a difficult task with them playing.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 13, 2020 13:01:01 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Visitors' skipper Tim Paine relishing 'mouth-watering' year-end series, says revenge is not on his mind
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa, key battles to watch out for in ODI series
India vs Australia: Alex Carey wants to perfect the art of finishing games like MS Dhoni