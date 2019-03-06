India vs Australia: Virat Kohli downplays Nagpur ODI century, says 40 is 'just a number'
Captain Virat Kohli Tuesday struck his 40th ODI hundred to play a major role in India's 8-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Nagpur but he sought to downplay his achievement and instead lauded his team-mates for the win.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 8th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi govt's Rafale deal €246.11 mn costlier than UPA's due to lack of bank guarantees from France, reports The Hindu
-
JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka Congress unlikely to relent
-
RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upcoming projects
-
India reported 218 hate crimes in 2018, UP tops chart, says Amnesty; cow violence, honour killings most common
-
Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bashar al-Assad visit, says spokesperson; resignation rejected
-
US to terminate sops on Indian exports: Markets are key and strategic to businesses on both sides, inevitable to reach an understanding
-
In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement
-
Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; Tottenham Hotspur ease into quarters
-
Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vemula, politics of her writing
-
LIVE: दिल्ली के CGO कॉम्प्लेक्स में लगी भीषण आग पर काबू पाया गया, कोई हताहत नहीं
-
अयोध्या मामले पर SC में सुनवाई आज, मध्यस्थता पर कोर्ट सुनाएगा फैसला
-
BJP हवाई हमले का राजनीतिकरण कर रही है: चिदंबरम
-
दिल्ली में AAP से गठजोड़ नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, सभी सात सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी पार्टी
-
बातचीत की दुहाई दे रहे पाकिस्तान से बात ही तो करता रहा है भारत, अब जरा जुबान बदल गई है
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Nagpur: Captain Virat Kohli Tuesday struck his 40th ODI hundred to play a major role in India's eight-run victory over Australia in the second ODI at Nagpur, but he sought to downplay his achievement and instead lauded his team-mates for the win.
"It felt good (to get to 40 ODI hundreds) but it is just a number. It feels good to win games for India," Kohli said after the match.
Virat Kohli struck a 120-ball 116 at Nagpur to guide India to 250. AP
Kohli hit 116 from 120 balls to guide India to 250 all out from 48.2 overs after being put into bat. Chasing 251 for a win, Australia were bowled out for 242 in 49.3 overs.
"When I walk in to bat, when the situation gets difficult, I have no choice but to put my head down and bat through the innings," Kohli added.
Pacer Vijay Shankar scalped the last two Australian batsmen in the final over in which the visitors needed to score 11 runs for a win. Handing the ball to Shankar at the make-or-break situation was a bold decision by Kohli.
"I was thinking of using Vijay in the 46th over, but I spoke to Rohit and MS (Dhoni) and they said, let's stick with Shami and Bumrah, and if they get some wickets we're on top. That is exactly what happened. Vijay kept it stump-to-stump, kept it simple, and it worked," said the skipper.
"It's always nice to speak to Rohit, he's the vice captain. MS (Dhoni) has been around for so long, and you go and speak to the bowler as well. Invariably they're all on the same page," said Kohli.
About Bumrah who returned with figures of 2/29, Kohli said, "He (Bumrah) is a champion, two wickets in an over, just turned the game, happy to have him in our team."
On his side's batting, he said, "I'm more proud of our second innings than our first. Vijay Shankar batted (46) outstandingly, but he was unfortunately run out and we lost Kedar and MS in quick succession."
He said winning these kind of close games will give his side confidence ahead of the World Cup.
"It's important to look ugly at times, and come through and win. We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well," said Kohli.
"This kind of a pitch was tailormade for Kedar Jadhav, he was actually keen to bowl the last over as well."
Australian captain Aaron Finch said Kohli's hundred made the difference in the outcome of the game.
"If one of our top order got 80-100, we would have probably won the game. We got the starts, but starts don't win games. We got 30s and 40s, they got a hundred, and that was the difference," he said.
"It was one of those games where you take it as deep as you can and hope you can get over the line."
Finch praised Marcus Stoinis (52) for playing a brilliant innings.
"If Stoinis takes a risk early on and gets out, we have no chance at all, so his approach was right.
"The game ebbed and flowed the whole day. We had momentum, gave it back to them, and in the end they got over the line.
Updated Date:
Mar 06, 2019 11:24:14 IST
Also See
India vs Australia 1st ODI stats review: From MS Dhoni's impressive 2019 to Jasprit Bumrah's rare off day
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav's masterclass in tight chase helps hosts win first ODI by six wickets
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co aim to finalise remaining slots; Visitors hope to return to winning ways