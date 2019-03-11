India vs Australia: Virat Kohli criticises DRS after Mohali ODI loss, praises Aussies for record chase
Virat Kohli was referring to the Ashton Turner decision, who fired Australia to a series-levelling win with an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls, who was adjudged not out early in his innings despite the snicko-meter showing a spike following a DRS call from India.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Dates: Statewise full schedule; Maharashtra to vote in four phases, UP in seven
-
Rising demand for hooch during elections, used to influence voters, increases risk of more spurious liquor-related deaths
-
Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after takeoff and ‘wanted to return’, says carrier's CEO
-
BJP using air strikes in Pakistan to further political agenda, but too simplistic to say IAF ops will win Narendra Modi second term
-
Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut series that 'unmasks' big, fat Indian weddings
-
Sensex soars 233 points, Nifty up 75 points in early trade on announcement of poll dates; sectoral indices in green
-
Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry
-
Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, martial arts became a success
-
Premier League: Efficient Arsenal hand subdued Manchester United a reality check at Emirates Stadium
-
पुलवामा हमले का बदला जारी, मारा गया मास्टरमाइंड मुदस्सिर, सुरक्षाबलों को मिली सबसे बड़ी कामयाबी
-
Loksabha Election 2019: 7 चरणों में होगा मतदान, 11 अप्रैल को पहले चरण की वोटिंग और 23 मई को मतगणना
-
इस वजह से लोकसभा चुनाव के साथ नहीं होंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव
-
IND vs AUS: पहली बार इतना बड़ा लक्ष्य देकर भी हार गई टीम इंडिया
-
गाजियाबादः CISF के कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कहा- देश की सुरक्षा में निभाते हैं अहम भूमिका
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mohali: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday criticised the Decision Review System, saying "it is not consistent at all and becoming a talking point in every game".
Ashton Turner, who fired Australia to a series-levelling win with an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls, was adjudged not out early in his innings despite the snicko-meter showing a spike following a DRS call from India.
Virat Kohli said 'inconsistent' DRS is becoming a talking point after every game. AP
"The DRS call was a surprise, it's just not consistent at all, it's becoming a talking point in every game," said Kohli after the four-wicket loss.
India lost the game despite amassing 358 for nine. The series decider will be played in Delhi on Wednesday.
In MS Dhoni's absence, Rishabh Pant missed a stumping and overall India were poor in the field.
"We were sloppy in the field and should've grabbed our chances," said the India skipper.
The dew also played a big role in the Australia's innings.
"The wicket remained good throughout, we've fallen on the wrong side of the dew in two games, but that's not an excuse. Ashton played a hell of a knock, Peter Handscomb played a brilliant innings, Usman Khawaja held the innings together.
"They played better cricket, we got to accept and it's a record chase, they deserved to win. If we had won the toss, we would've batted first (in Ranchi). We had to get the fifth bowler out of the way tonight. If Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar was bowling with the dew, it would've been more difficult, so we wanted to get done with it first," said Kohli.
India opted to bat and made four changes in the game.
Australia captain Aaron Finch lauded his batsmen after the famous win.
"I thought the partnership between Usman and Peter was crucial. To be able to get us deep was unbelievable. To get his maiden hundred was outstanding. When we chased 300 totals in Australia, we were trying to go with the same process. The wicket was good, it wasn't a panic.
"The plan was to take the game as deep as we could. Ashton playing his second game and playing a match-winning knock and Peter playing such a knock and Usman coming to form was wonderful. We have seen him (Turner) do that a lot in Big Bash. It was a world-class knock and to take on two of the best death bowlers in the world was outstanding."
Turner was over the moon with his sensational effort.
"I'm lost for words. I turned up to the ground today. Marcus Stoinis was doing his fitness test. He had a broken thumb, I thought he would play today and I would be carrying drinks. But I had to transition my mind from not playing to playing.
"I was ready to go if given a chance. It's not every day that we get to play. Batting is lot of fun, there were a few close calls and I know that I didn't nick that one that went upstairs."
He also attributed his success to former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who is is commentating in the ongoing series.
"Haydos has been great to me. I was privileged to get my cap from him in Hyderabad. He's spent a lot of time with me in the nets. He's a brilliant player of spin bowling and he's a legend. Someone I always looked up to. It's nice to hear nice things from him," added Turner.
Updated Date:
Mar 11, 2019 10:17:14 IST
Also See
India vs Australia, 4th ODI report card: Ashton Turner, Peter Handscomb and Shikhar Dhawan top; Bhuvneshwar Kumar flunks
India vs Australia ODI stats preview: From Aaron Finch and Aussies' struggles to Virat Kohli and Co's superior record
India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner lead visitors to record chase in fourth ODI, level series 2-2