India vs Australia: Virat Kohli asks his batsmen to spend more time at crease to frustrate hosts
Virat Kohli said the win at Adelaide was very important especially in the context of the team's overseas cycle, wherein they have played well in South Africa and England, but failed to press on from positions of strength.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Telangana polls: 2.2 million voters could not cast their ballots; citizens heap criticism on govt via social media
-
Defence optical fibre network: Services still await dedicated communication platform as slow pace, cost overruns hamper BSNL-led effort
-
BJP attacks Congress after report states Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi leased out farmhouse to NSEL scam-accused Jignesh Shah’s FTIL
-
European football talking points: Old Chelsea spirit haunts Manchester City; Lionel Messi shows sublime skills to silence Pele
-
2.0 cinematographer says working on the film was liberating: I'm glad people are appreciating the 3D
-
Sensex tumbles 714 points to close at 34,960 as exit polls show Congress-BJP neck-and-neck in state elections; Nifty falls 205 points
-
Dhanushkodi's residents battled nature's fury; but will they survive government apathy?
-
Imran Khan's no 'hired gun' remark just another ploy to ensure US continues feeding Pakistan army
-
Understanding mental illness: The question of identity — and allowing oneself to be defined by suffering
-
उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस-पीएम मोदी बिहार के लोगों की उम्मीद पूरी नहीं कर पाए
-
RLSP चीफ उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा ने केंद्रीय मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दिया
-
India vs Australia, 1st Test at Adelaide: 70 साल से लगे दाग को मिटाने के लिए भारत ने बढ़ाया कदम, एडिलेड से बजा बिगुल
-
विपक्ष के महागठबंधन को अखिलेश का झटका, आज की बैठक में नहीं होंगे शामिल
-
हवाला कांड की लीपापोती कहती है CBI के 'तोता' बनने की अनसुनी कहानी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Adelaide: India did not bat smartly in the first innings, reckoned skipper Virat Kohli on Monday, asking his team-mates to show more patience and application to frustrate the Australian bowlers in the remaining Tests of the four-match series.
India, who claimed the opening Test by 31 runs, were 86 for 5 in the first innings before Cheteshwar Pujara's gritty 123 helped the visitors post 250.
Virat Kohli said batsmen should spend more time at the crease as scoring becomes easier in Australia once the ball gets old. AP
"In the first innings, we did not bat smartly in the first session and allowed their bowlers to get back in the game," said Kohli after India bowled out Australia for 291 in their innings to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
"The longer we stay at the crease, they will have to bowl 2nd or 3rd spells and you have more scoring opportunities because when the kookaburra gets softer, you can play shots easier," he said.
"In the second innings we had to take a different approach because there was time in the game, we did not want to score runs too early because if we keep them in the field, they will get frustrated and we will get runs later. That was one thing that we have to keep in mind for the next Test," he said.
In the second innings, Murali Vijay (18) and KL Rahul (44) put on a 63-run opening partnership to give India a good start.
"The way Vijay and Rahul batted in second innings, I think it was overcast and very important phase, they took on the bowlers, especially Rahul. I think those contributions should not be neglected. A 44-run contribution in the context of a 323-run target is massive," he said.
"I think everyone can be proud of how they played this game but given an opportunity, from 40 to get a big 100, that's something every batsman would want to do and that's something that all of us will try and do in the next game. If you have control of the game, drive home the advantage."
India won the opening Test of a series in Australia for the first time in 70 years.
The Indian skipper underlined the importance of this win in the context of the team's overseas cycle, wherein they have played well in South Africa and England, but failed to press on from positions of strength.
"Earlier we used to say that we have played very well but didn't win - we don't even want to think about. We don't want to think about playing well and not winning. Our aim is just to win and if the opportunity is there we will go to win," he said.
"We were totally convinced in our minds that a result is possible - either we will win or the match will be drawn. We didn't even think about defeat. We have to continue that mindset in the next few matches."
Kohli was all praise for man of the match Pujara for his innings and also lauded off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for perfect execution of his skills.
"Look as a captain you obviously want someone to put his hand up and Pujara was outstanding. He was the difference between the two teams for sure," said Kohli.
Ashwin picked up three wickets in each innings after bowling 86.5 overs in the match.
"He was given a specific role. I think he was very economical and bowled in the right areas, just to create enough chances and keep one end tight, because we didn't want to go overboard wanting him to attack too much as that would have opened up scoring options as well,"Kohli said about Ashwin.
"He controlled the game nicely and kept us in the game, not letting it drift away too much away at any stage. I think he did his job perfectly, that's a good start for him. He hasn't started that well in Australia before and I think he can build on that."
Ajinkya Rahane also chipped in with a 147-ball 70 in the second innings and Kohli praised on the stylish batsman for his efforts.
"I think Ajinkya batted superbly as well, so fearless and positive and that's his game and that's his template; taking their bowlers on and not being intimidated. He has confidence in his own space, which I think is the most important thing for him," he said.
"And the fact that he could do it in the first game, we have seen him build on it in Australia in the past. If he can bat like that every Test match, I think, he certainly can take away the game from the opposition and set the game in a session. That's how good he is when he is on a roll," he added.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: 'We're not taking anything for granted' insists Virat Kohli as visitors recall Murali Vijay for Adelaide Test
India vs Australia: Upcoming Test series a chance for Cheteshwar Pujara to shrug off home-track bully tag
India vs Australia: Immaculate planning and execution helped Aussie bowlers outwit Virat Kohli and Co