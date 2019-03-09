Indian cricketers wore army camouflage-style caps in the third ODI with Australia on Friday in solidarity with CRPF jawans killed in a militant attack by a terrorist group and in an unusually strong display of patriotic fervour in sport.

Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama last month when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle in the convoy of the CRPF jawans, post which the tensions between two neighbouring countries has been high.

Paying homage to the martyrs the Indian cricketing board the players were seen sporting army caps in the Ranchi ODI.

“It’s a special cap,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said after the toss. “This is to pay respect to the martyrs ... and their families.”

He also said that all the players would donate their fees from the match to a national defence fund to help out the families of defence personnel who die on duty. Kohli also urged all Indians to contribute to the fund.

The board has scrapped the opening ceremony for the Indian Premier League, which begins on 23 March, and will donate the money saved to the families of those who died in the bomb attack.

Twitter, however, was divided into two sections on this topic. Some welcomed the move by the Indian cricket team while there were a few criticism of this gesture on the part of the team as well.

#TeamIndia will be sporting camouflage caps today as mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces And to encourage countrymen to donate to the National Defence Fund for taking care of the education of the dependents of the martyrs #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/fvFxHG20vi — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2019

Here are some reactions. Moeen Ali was asked to remove a band which carried the message 'Save Palestine'.

India are raising awareness and paying tribute to the victims of an atrocity that took place three weeks ago. A gentle reminder that Moeen Ali was asked not to wear this around his wrist. pic.twitter.com/jvY3BeCnEG — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) March 8, 2019

Many dig in deep to tell ICC its own rules.

Dear @ICC Did you approve the @bcci army caps as per your rules? pic.twitter.com/QWQNwO2qci — Dennis Review System (@DennisCricket_) March 8, 2019

Humour went hand-in-hand with criticism.

Nice. Caps showing solidarity with the Indian military and shirts sponsored by China’s Oppo. pic.twitter.com/ELSBqmasbT — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) March 8, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar approved of the gesture.

Criticism kept on coming in from other quarters.

Is there nothing wrong in a national sportsteam wearing any part of its dress which represents it's army while playing against a foreign team? Whatever the intentions maybe, they are playing a cricket match, not armymen defending it's borders. Shouldn't this be discouraged? — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) March 9, 2019

Some talked about inventive new steps to help defence forces

Yes I believe cricket can help

support the defence forces. All of us can. Could even start with everyone paying taxes. https://t.co/fTOsnL1jZA — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019