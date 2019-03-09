India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co's sporting army caps as tribute to Pulwama victims triggers Twitter debate
Twitter reacts as Indian cricketers wear army camouflage caps to show solidarity with the victims of Pulwama terrorist attack
Indian cricketers wore army camouflage-style caps in the third ODI with Australia on Friday in solidarity with CRPF jawans killed in a militant attack by a terrorist group and in an unusually strong display of patriotic fervour in sport.
Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide attack in Pulwama last month when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle in the convoy of the CRPF jawans, post which the tensions between two neighbouring countries has been high.
Paying homage to the martyrs the Indian cricketing board the players were seen sporting army caps in the Ranchi ODI.
“It’s a special cap,” Indian captain Virat Kohli said after the toss. “This is to pay respect to the martyrs ... and their families.”
He also said that all the players would donate their fees from the match to a national defence fund to help out the families of defence personnel who die on duty. Kohli also urged all Indians to contribute to the fund.
The board has scrapped the opening ceremony for the Indian Premier League, which begins on 23 March, and will donate the money saved to the families of those who died in the bomb attack.
Twitter, however, was divided into two sections on this topic. Some welcomed the move by the Indian cricket team while there were a few criticism of this gesture on the part of the team as well.
Here are some reactions. Moeen Ali was asked to remove a band which carried the message 'Save Palestine'.
Many dig in deep to tell ICC its own rules.
Humour went hand-in-hand with criticism.
Sachin Tendulkar approved of the gesture.
Criticism kept on coming in from other quarters.
Some talked about inventive new steps to help defence forces
Updated Date:
Mar 09, 2019 16:10:46 IST
