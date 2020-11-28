India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co fined 20 percent match fee for maintaining slow over-rate in first ODI

Virat Kohli's side has been fined 20 percent of the match fee for slow-over rate against Australia in the first ODI played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
David Boon, who was the match referee in the first ODI, found India one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, said the ICC press release.
The release further said, "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."
India captain Kohli has accepted the fine imposed on the team for the offence and the visitors won't be challenging the decision by the referee.
India lost the first ODI by 66 runs as Australia gained 1-0 lead in the three- match series on Friday. The next match, second ODI, will be played at the same venue on 29 November.
