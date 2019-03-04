First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 1st ODI Mar 03, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
ENG in WI | 5th ODI Mar 02, 2019
WI Vs ENG
West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 05, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 05, 2019
IND vs AUS
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja unperturbed by imminent return of Steve Smith, David Warner, says he's focusing on winning games

Return of the suspended duo of David Warner and Steve Smith could have other batsmen in Australia's squad worried for their spots, but the opener Usman Khawaja has said that he is just concerned about winning games for Australia.

Asian News International, Mar 04, 2019 14:25:42 IST

Nagpur: Return of the suspended duo of David Warner and Steve Smith could have other batsmen in Australia's squad worried for their spots, but the opener Usman Khawaja has said that he is just concerned about winning games for Australia.

"I worked really hard to get back into the one-day team and I am just enjoying the ride, doing the best I can for the team," cricket.com.au quoted Khawaja as saying.

File image of Usman Khawaja. AP

File image of Usman Khawaja. AP

"Doing my best to win cricket games, that is the most important thing."

"That is all I can really focus on.

Khawaja made his ODI return in the home series against India earlier this year and in his four innings back in the team he has put together a combined total of 164 runs.

There are still 24 days left until the suspensions of Warner and Smith conclude, the other batsman in the team would be looking to cement their place by recording good performances.

"They are world-class players and they have been amazing for the one day team for Australia for a long time,".

"I am sure when they do come back, they will be welcomed with open arms.

"The 32-year-old opening batsman even said that he finds a challenge in the first ten overs as the fielders are in the circle trying to choke up the singles.

"It is all about executing your skill, do it better for longer,".

"The best players do that – there are always risks to be taken in one-day cricket, as there are in T20 cricket".

"You probably do not realise it at the time, if the ball goes for four you do not realise what kind of risk it was and if you get out to it then people see the risk there."
Having lost the first ODI of the five-match series, Australia would be hoping to turn their fortunes and spring a comeback in the second ODI.

Australia takes on India in the second ODI on Tuesday, March 05 at Nagpur.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 14:25:42 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC World Cup, Australia, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, David Warner, India, India Vs Australia 2019, Sports, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all