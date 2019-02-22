First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in IND | 1st T20I Feb 21, 2019
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
ENG in WI | 1st ODI Feb 20, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 6 wickets
ENG in WI Feb 22, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
AFG and IRE in IND Feb 23, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja says adaptability key for visitors going into limited-overs fixtures

Australia's top-order batsman Usman Khawaja believes adaptability is going to be the key during their limited-over series against India and said they would look to draw from their past experience of playing in the country.

Press Trust of India, Feb 22, 2019 10:59:42 IST

Melbourne: Australia's top-order batsman Usman Khawaja believes adaptability is going to be the key during their limited-over series against India and said they would look to draw from their past experience of playing in the country.

File image of Usman Khawaja. AFP

File image of Usman Khawaja. AFP

Australia will begin their tour of India with the first T20 International in Visakhapatnam on Sunday and Khawaja believes wickets are going to be good for batting.

"I played in that T20 (World Cup) and the wickets were really nice," said Khawaja, who played six Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in India.

"I found there was probably one wicket that spun a fair bit in Dharamsala, the other ones in Mohali (twice) and Bangalore were pretty good batting surfaces," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"You just have to adapt to whatever you get here. As the Australian cricket team, a lot of guys have had some really good performances in India in the past, so I think we can draw from that."

Khawaja, who is currently in Hyderabad, said Australia have a lot of flexibility in their batting line up and exuded confidence that the visitors will do well in the series.

"There's a lot of good players in this team, which is awesome," Khawaja said.

"It's good to have options. A lot of guys that are in this team are quite flexible on where they can play so whatever happens moving forward I think everyone will do quite well in whatever role they have," added the left-handed batsman.

Australia will play the second T20I in Bangalore on 27 February, before competing in the five-ODI series.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 11:07:59 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Sports, Usman Khawaja

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 5798 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all