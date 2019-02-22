India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja says adaptability key for visitors going into limited-overs fixtures
Australia's top-order batsman Usman Khawaja believes adaptability is going to be the key during their limited-over series against India and said they would look to draw from their past experience of playing in the country.
Melbourne: Australia's top-order batsman Usman Khawaja believes adaptability is going to be the key during their limited-over series against India and said they would look to draw from their past experience of playing in the country.
File image of Usman Khawaja. AFP
Australia will begin their tour of India with the first T20 International in Visakhapatnam on Sunday and Khawaja believes wickets are going to be good for batting.
"I played in that T20 (World Cup) and the wickets were really nice," said Khawaja, who played six Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in India.
"I found there was probably one wicket that spun a fair bit in Dharamsala, the other ones in Mohali (twice) and Bangalore were pretty good batting surfaces," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"You just have to adapt to whatever you get here. As the Australian cricket team, a lot of guys have had some really good performances in India in the past, so I think we can draw from that."
Khawaja, who is currently in Hyderabad, said Australia have a lot of flexibility in their batting line up and exuded confidence that the visitors will do well in the series.
"There's a lot of good players in this team, which is awesome," Khawaja said.
"It's good to have options. A lot of guys that are in this team are quite flexible on where they can play so whatever happens moving forward I think everyone will do quite well in whatever role they have," added the left-handed batsman.
Australia will play the second T20I in Bangalore on 27 February, before competing in the five-ODI series.
Updated Date:
Feb 22, 2019 11:07:59 IST
