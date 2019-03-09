First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 2nd T20I Mar 09, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 137 runs
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Mar 08, 2019
IND Vs AUS
Australia beat India by 32 runs
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 10, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
SL in SA Mar 10, 2019
SA vs SL
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja rates Ranchi knock as special, says team feeling good after keeping series alive

Khawaja hit a 104-run knock and shared a 193 run stand with captain and fellow opener Aaron Finch to play a significant role in Australia's 32-run win in the third ODI.

Press Trust of India, Mar 09, 2019 13:45:32 IST

Mohali: Usman Khawaja termed his maiden hundred in ODI as a huge thing simply because the first one is always difficult to get.

Khawaja hit a 104-run knock and shared a 193 run stand with captain and fellow opener Aaron Finch to play a significant role in Australia's 32-run win in the third ODI.

File image of Usman Khawaja. AP

File image of Usman Khawaja. AP

"Yeah it's huge. The first one is always hardest - no matter what you're playing. It's obviously a special one. I found the same thing in Test cricket as well as in one-day cricket. I got that 98 before a few years ago, it was frustrating and disappointing, said Khwaja.

Australia have won an overseas ODI for the first time since 2017 and Khawaja is absolutely delighted.

"Any win you are very happy. That's why we play the game. We love competing and winning against a very good Indian side. It's always nice to do that -especially on their turf. We lost the first two and won the third one. We are still in the series and feeling is good."

Khawaja didn't agree with the notion that he finally got measure of bowlers, who had his number' during the Test series back in Australia.

"Not really. I've scored a lot of runs here for Australia A in one-day (List A) cricket. I went over to Chennai a few years ago and I was the leading run-scorer for Australia A there. Then I scored a hundred here six months back in another Australia A series. So I have performed well here before.

Khawaja said that Finch had a measure of Kuldeep and it worked well on Friday night.

"There was no set plan. It was just the feeling out in the middle. Instincts. When a bowler comes on - you feel like he can take him. When Kuldeep came on, I knew he (Finch) was hitting to the short side with the spin. When he took him on that first over, it was obvious he could clear the rope pretty easily with that short boundary.

"So as soon as I got any strike, I was just trying to get a single and give him as much strike as possible. That's just a partnership - it's how you work as batsmen, you sort of understand what the other guy is trying to do.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 13:45:32 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Cricket, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Kuldeep Yadav, Usman Khawaja

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8357 123
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5673 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4435 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all