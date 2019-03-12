First Cricket
India vs Australia: Unfair to compare Rishabh Pant with MS Dhoni, Bharat Arun defends young wicket-keeper

Delhi boy Pant faced criticism after a shoddy job behind the stumps during the fourth ODI in Mohali on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 12, 2019 16:00:19 IST

New Delhi: India bowling coach Bharat Arun on Tuesday defended under-fire Rishabh Pant, saying it is unfair to compare the young wicket-keeper batsman with the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

File image of Rishabh Pant (L) with MS Dhoni. AFP

File image of Rishabh Pant (L) with MS Dhoni. AFP

"Unfair to compare Pant and Dhoni. Dhoni is legend, his work behind the stumps is exemplary. When Virat (Kohli) needs someone to talk to, he is a huge influence on the team," said Arun ahead of the series decider on Wednesday.

Arun was all praise for all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who has become a serious contender for a World Cup spot with some standout performances with both bat and ball.

"Vijay has gained in confidence. He has batted brilliantly at (different) positions given to him. He bated at number four, six and seven. The confidence he has gained with his bating is rubbing onto his bowling as well. He was bowling at 120-125, now he is touching 130. He is a huge positive for the team," added Arun.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 16:00:19 IST

Tags : Bharat Arun, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia 2019, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli

