India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav doubtful for third Test after suffering calf muscle injury, says report

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is doubtful for the third Test of the four-match series after suffering a calf muscle injury on Monday, according to a PTI report.

Umesh hobbled off the field after suffering the injury during the third day of the Boxing Day Test and has been taken for scans. Umesh, 33, was in the middle of a fine spell when he experienced pain in his left leg and called for immediate medical attention. He later limped back to the dressing room.

“Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now,” BCCI media team said in a statement.

But BCCI sources later indicated to PTI that Umesh is not only doubtful for the Boxing Day Test but also for the next match.

“Umesh is unlikely to take the field any further in this match and also looks doubtful for the next Test,” a BCCI source said.

Navdeep Saini is expected to play in the third Test if Umesh fails to recover in time.

With inputs from PTI