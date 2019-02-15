India vs Australia: Twitterati question KL Rahul's selection in ODI, T20I squads over likes of Dinesh Karthik
We take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the MSK Prasad-led selection panel's announcement of India's squads for the limited-overs fixtures against Australia at home.
Batsman KL Rahul returned to India's squad on Friday for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia after being sidelined for sexist comments during a controversial TV chat show appearance.
Teammate Hardik Pandya's spoke at length about his encounters with multiple women in the chat show aired last month as Rahul sat next to him, prompting an uproar on social media that led to the duo's suspension.
While their ban was lifted last month and Pandya returned to the Indian XI in New Zealand, Rahul had to prove his batting form for India A against England Lions in two unofficial Tests.
Rahul has been named in both the one-day and Twenty20 squads announced by the country's cricket board.
Skipper Virat Kohli also returned to lead the side in two T20 matches starting 24 February, followed by five ODI games.
Kohli opted out of the last two ODIs against New Zealand after guiding the side to an unbeatable 3-0 lead, also skipping India's 2-1 defeat in the T20 series.
Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was dropped from the ODI team that unites for one final time before the 50-over World Cup in England and Wales starting 30 May.
Rising star Rishabh Pant got the go-ahead instead, indicating the wicketkeeper could be a part of India's World Cup scheme.
Rahul's inclusion in the squads, however, has predominantly been met with skeptical views on microblogging website Twitter, some of which we have included below:
Kings XI Punjab certainly welcomed Rahul's inclusion in the Indian limited-overs side ahead of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL):
A lot of others, though, thought of Rahul getting picked in the squads for the ODIs and T20Is as "biased selection" ahead of names such as Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill:
There was quite a bit of support pouring in for Karthik, who had featured in India's recent limited-overs campaign in New Zealand and has exhibited his ability to quickly turn the game around with some lusty blows:
However, there were also those who cautioned followers of Indian cricket against jumping to conclusions already:
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2019 22:57:19 IST
