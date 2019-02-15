First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 4 Feb 15, 2019
IRE Vs SCO
Scotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets
BAN in NZ | 1st ODI Feb 13, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 16, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Twitterati question KL Rahul's selection in ODI, T20I squads over likes of Dinesh Karthik

We take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the MSK Prasad-led selection panel's announcement of India's squads for the limited-overs fixtures against Australia at home.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 15, 2019 22:55:40 IST

Batsman KL Rahul returned to India's squad on Friday for the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia after being sidelined for sexist comments during a controversial TV chat show appearance.

Teammate Hardik Pandya's spoke at length about his encounters with multiple women in the chat show aired last month as Rahul sat next to him, prompting an uproar on social media that led to the duo's suspension.

While their ban was lifted last month and Pandya returned to the Indian XI in New Zealand, Rahul had to prove his batting form for India A against England Lions in two unofficial Tests.

Rahul has been named in both the one-day and Twenty20 squads announced by the country's cricket board.

Skipper Virat Kohli also returned to lead the side in two T20 matches starting 24 February, followed by five ODI games.

Kohli opted out of the last two ODIs against New Zealand after guiding the side to an unbeatable 3-0 lead, also skipping India's 2-1 defeat in the T20 series.

Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik was dropped from the ODI team that unites for one final time before the 50-over World Cup in England and Wales starting 30 May.

Rising star Rishabh Pant got the go-ahead instead, indicating the wicketkeeper could be a part of India's World Cup scheme.

Rahul's inclusion in the squads, however, has predominantly been met with skeptical views on microblogging website Twitter, some of which we have included below:

Kings XI Punjab certainly welcomed Rahul's inclusion in the Indian limited-overs side ahead of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL):

A lot of others, though, thought of Rahul getting picked in the squads for the ODIs and T20Is as "biased selection" ahead of names such as Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill:

There was quite a bit of support pouring in for Karthik, who had featured in India's recent limited-overs campaign in New Zealand and has exhibited his ability to quickly turn the game around with some lusty blows:

However, there were also those who cautioned followers of Indian cricket against jumping to conclusions already:

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 22:57:19 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Indian Cricket Team, KL Rahul, TweetFeed

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all