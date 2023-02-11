India thrash Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series in Nagpur. A fiery five-wicket haul by Ravichandran Ashwin combined with the all-round brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel helped India clinch a massive win as the visitors were bundled out for just 91 runs before the end of the second session on Saturday.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to India’s big win:

Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it’s the pitch. If just one team struggles, it’s the skills. Well played Team India 🇮🇳 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b7QgZXlCXU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 11, 2023

My sincere request to Team India Please take the game till day 5. We will have to wait for 7 long days for the next Test Match now.#IndiavsAustralia #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AjOYh3HgoZ — Harshal Sawant (@HarshalSawant33) February 11, 2023

Sanjay Manjrekar announcing Ravi Jadeja as the MOM and interviewing him should be the best moment of this match.😄#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/K5FSP2zpeD — Satyam Kushwaha (@_satyamk36) February 11, 2023

In the second innings, Australia was once again off to a tricky start in their bid to overcome a lead of 223 runs by India. Ravichandran Ashwin started Aussie’s downfall by dismissing Usman Khawaja for just five runs off nine balls. Australia was 7/1.

Marnus Labuschagne was the next man on the crease and he continued his good form, slamming three great boundaries. However, Ravindra Jadeja’s golden arm did the trick again and he trapped the world’s number one Test batter lbw for 17 off 28 balls. Australia was 26/2.

Ashwin was breathing fire with the ball. He went on to dismiss David Warner (10) and Matt Renshaw (2) in quick succession. Australia was slowly choking under the pressure built by spinners and sunk to 42/4, with a mountain of runs still left to climb.

A boundary by Smith helped Australia cross 50-run mark in 16.2 overs.

Ashwin got his fourth wicket of the match and he sent back Handscomb in the fourth lbw dismissal of the inning. Australia was in a huge spot of bother at 52/5, trailing by 167 runs.

Despite trying, there was not stopping Ashwin. Australia’s downward spiral seemed endless and went one step further after Ashwin trapped Alex Carey for 10. Aussies were reduced to 64/6.

Jadeja and Axar joined Ashwin and the trio was running riot on Aussies. Jadeja picked up Cummins (1) while Axar dismissed Todd Murphy (2). Australia was 75/8 and trailed by 148 runs and just two wickets away from an embarrassing third-day defeat.

Pacer Mohammed Shami’s made pace bowling’s first entry in the wicket-taking charts for the inning. He dismantled Nathan Lyon’s stumps for 8 runs. Australia was left struggling at 88/9, trailing by 135 runs. The Aussies were just one wicket away from a loss.

Shami hit Australia with one final blow, dismissing Scott Boland for a duck. Australia was all out for just 91 runs in 32.3 overs. They lost the match by an innings and 132 runs. Smith was left stranded at 25 runs.

Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for hosts, taking 5/37 in 12 overs. Jadeja also took 2/34 while Shami got figures of 2/13. Axar also took a wicket for six runs in three overs.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.