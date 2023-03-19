Mitchell Starc once again ran through the Indian batting lineup, collecting his ninth ODI five-for as the Men in Blue were shot out inside 26 overs after being invited to bat.
There was no middle-order rescue act for India in the second ODI against Australia as the Men in Blue were bowled out for a lowly 117 after being invited to bat.
Mitchell Starc once again played the wrecker-in-chief for the Aussies, this time collecting his ninth five-for in ODIs with a haul of 5/53 while fellow seamer Sean Abbott provided valuable support from the other end, collecting 3 for 23 in six overs.
LIVE: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam
While KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja forged an unbroken partnership worth 108 runs in the opening one-dayer in Mumbai, guiding the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win, they were dismissed for 9 and 16 respectively. This was after India suffered yet another top-order collapse, with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav both getting dismissed for ducks.
Virat Kohli attempted to steer the Indians out of trouble, building a 22-run stand with Jadeja before becoming the sixth wicket to fall, getting trapped leg-before by Nathan Ellis.
Axar remained unbeaten on 29, taking the Indians past the 100-mark and collecting a couple of maximums towards the end, and would’ve fancied bringing up a fighting half-century had Mohammed Siraj not got his off stump rattled by Starc to become the last Indian to fall.
The Indian batting performance did get panned on social media, with Indian cricket fans and former cricketers taking to Twitter to vent their feelings out.
We take a look at some select reactions on the microblogging website:
Left arm pacer in Powerplay exists.
Le Indian Top order batters:#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/LMB2lioG7H
— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 19, 2023
India top order to Axar Patel. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ViHUTFb9xL
— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) March 19, 2023
Once again, Axar left stranded. #INDvAUS
— Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) March 19, 2023
Same bro same. pic.twitter.com/aFpJX5xaIA
— Manya (@CSKian716) March 19, 2023
Some of the fastest things in the world
Jet Aircraft
Bullet Train
Nitin Menon raising his finger up when ball hits Virat Kohli’s pad. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/VqY2AqOGmx
— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 19, 2023
Sky in both the ODIs #indvaus
pic.twitter.com/WUHdBTwsj8
— mon (@4sacinom) March 19, 2023
On a true track with very little assistance, Ashwin unloaded his bag of tricks to finish the first innings with figures of 6/91 against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium
Ashwin has taken 24 wickets in the series so far with an innings left to bowl, but his 6/91 in 47.2 overs will certainly go down as one of his best efforts on a flat deck.
Australia all-rounder Green brought up his maiden international hundred in his 20th Test, scoring 114 off 170 deliveries and forging a crucial 208-run fifth-wicket stand with Usman Khawaja (180).