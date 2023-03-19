Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Australia: Twitter flooded with memes after Men in Blue are bundled out for 117 at Vizag

Cricket

India vs Australia: Twitter flooded with memes after Men in Blue are bundled out for 117 at Vizag

Mitchell Starc once again ran through the Indian batting lineup, collecting his ninth ODI five-for as the Men in Blue were shot out inside 26 overs after being invited to bat.

India vs Australia: Twitter flooded with memes after Men in Blue are bundled out for 117 at Vizag

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed for 16 during the second One-Day International against Australia in Visakhapatnam. AP

There was no middle-order rescue act for India in the second ODI against Australia as the Men in Blue were bowled out for a lowly 117 after being invited to bat.

Mitchell Starc once again played the wrecker-in-chief for the Aussies, this time collecting his ninth five-for in ODIs with a haul of 5/53 while fellow seamer Sean Abbott provided valuable support from the other end, collecting 3 for 23 in six overs.

LIVE: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam

While KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja forged an unbroken partnership worth 108 runs in the opening one-dayer in Mumbai, guiding the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win, they were dismissed for 9 and 16 respectively. This was after India suffered yet another top-order collapse, with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav both getting dismissed for ducks.

Virat Kohli attempted to steer the Indians out of trouble, building a 22-run stand with Jadeja before becoming the sixth wicket to fall, getting trapped leg-before by Nathan Ellis.

Axar remained unbeaten on 29, taking the Indians past the 100-mark and collecting a couple of maximums towards the end, and would’ve fancied bringing up a fighting half-century had Mohammed Siraj not got his off stump rattled by Starc to become the last Indian to fall.

The Indian batting performance did get panned on social media, with Indian cricket fans and former cricketers taking to Twitter to vent their feelings out.

We take a look at some select reactions on the microblogging website:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 19, 2023 16:38:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin puts on a spin masterclass in Ahmedabad
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin puts on a spin masterclass in Ahmedabad

On a true track with very little assistance, Ashwin unloaded his bag of tricks to finish the first innings with figures of 6/91 against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium

India vs Australia: Ashwin admits he was off colour in Bangladesh, will 'go to bed feeling a lot better' now
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Ashwin admits he was off colour in Bangladesh, will 'go to bed feeling a lot better' now

Ashwin has taken 24 wickets in the series so far with an innings left to bowl, but his 6/91 in 47.2 overs will certainly go down as one of his best efforts on a flat deck.

India vs Australia: Cameron Green says he feels more like a Test cricketer after getting 'monkey off back'
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Cameron Green says he feels more like a Test cricketer after getting 'monkey off back'

Australia all-rounder Green brought up his maiden international hundred in his 20th Test, scoring 114 off 170 deliveries and forging a crucial 208-run fifth-wicket stand with Usman Khawaja (180).