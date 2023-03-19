There was no middle-order rescue act for India in the second ODI against Australia as the Men in Blue were bowled out for a lowly 117 after being invited to bat.

Mitchell Starc once again played the wrecker-in-chief for the Aussies, this time collecting his ninth five-for in ODIs with a haul of 5/53 while fellow seamer Sean Abbott provided valuable support from the other end, collecting 3 for 23 in six overs.

LIVE: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam

While KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja forged an unbroken partnership worth 108 runs in the opening one-dayer in Mumbai, guiding the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win, they were dismissed for 9 and 16 respectively. This was after India suffered yet another top-order collapse, with Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav both getting dismissed for ducks.

Virat Kohli attempted to steer the Indians out of trouble, building a 22-run stand with Jadeja before becoming the sixth wicket to fall, getting trapped leg-before by Nathan Ellis.

Axar remained unbeaten on 29, taking the Indians past the 100-mark and collecting a couple of maximums towards the end, and would’ve fancied bringing up a fighting half-century had Mohammed Siraj not got his off stump rattled by Starc to become the last Indian to fall.

The Indian batting performance did get panned on social media, with Indian cricket fans and former cricketers taking to Twitter to vent their feelings out.

We take a look at some select reactions on the microblogging website:

Left arm pacer in Powerplay exists. Le Indian Top order batters:#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/LMB2lioG7H — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 19, 2023

Once again, Axar left stranded. #INDvAUS — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) March 19, 2023

Some of the fastest things in the world Jet Aircraft

Bullet Train

Nitin Menon raising his finger up when ball hits Virat Kohli’s pad. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/VqY2AqOGmx — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 19, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.