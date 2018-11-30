India vs Australia: Time for Virat Kohli to show confidence in Kuldeep Yadav as visitors chase history
Kuldeep Yadav should be able to exploit the bounce off Australian wickets and it is well-known that the home batsmen usually struggle against quality spinners.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Farmers Protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: Kisan Mukti March turning point in history of public policy formation, says MS Swaminathan
-
ULFA's second coming in Assam: Engineers, doctors swell ranks as militant outfit witnesses surge in recruits
-
2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film collects Rs 75.5 cr from all versions on opening day
-
Maharashtra Assembly passes Maratha quota bill: Why Devendra Fadnavis had no option but to give in
-
Coal Scam: Delhi court holds ex-secretary H C Gupta and others guilty of corruption, criminal conspiracy
-
Hockey World Cup 2018: In Argentina versus Spain thriller, lessons abound for Harendra Singh's India
-
Michael Cohen's new plea deal with Robert Mueller poses the greatest danger to Donald Trump: All you need to know
-
Along the Teesta in Bangladesh, pumpkins are a cause for hope
-
Carnatic music's critiques must transcend limitations of 'emoji style' of writing, engage meaningfully with performances
-
दिल्ली किसान आंदोलन LIVE: संसद मार्ग पहुंचा किसानों का मार्च, कई जगहों पर ट्रैफिक ब्लॉक
-
किसानों का मार्च (पार्ट-2): जमीन पर बेकार हैं कृषि नीतियां, मौजूदा सिस्टम में बड़े बदलाव की जरूरत
-
MP चुनाव: 2013 से 2018 तक में कितनी बदल गई बीजेपी और कांग्रेस की प्रचार रणनीति
-
किसानों का मार्च: ....क्योंकि उन्हें मंदिर नहीं, कर्ज माफी चाहिए
-
आखिर कहां गई 50 आईआईटी के छात्रों की पार्टी 'BAAP'?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
March 25, 2017: Kuldeep Yadav is an unlikely choice to replace the injured skipper Virat Kohli. As we learn months later, his selection was one of the flashpoints between Kohli and then coach Anil Kumble - one of many arguments which led to the resignation of Kumble only a few months later.
Eventually, on the day, the coach wins out as India goes with five bowlers for the series decider in Dharamsala. It's a masterstroke. Kuldeep's left-arm wrist spin bamboozles the Australians on the very first day. The defining dismissal of his performance is the wrong 'un which leaves Glenn Maxwell in shock. And bowled. Or was it the dismissal of Peter Handscomb? The ball finding its way through the batsman as he looked to play an expansive drive.
File image of Kuldeep Yadav. Reuters
August 10, 2018: Although the first day was rained out, India displays remarkable inflexibility in sticking with its pre-match choice of two spinners for the Lord's Test. The conditions are obviously not conducive to turn. But already trailing 0-1 in the series, Kohli seeks a sudden turnaround. In comes Kuldeep for only his third Test. The highs of his debut, though, seem distant as India bats first and is shot out for 107 with the ball swinging wildly.
If it was not clear at the start of play, it is very evident now that India has erred in picking two spinners. The team management's intransigence proves disastrous. Kuldeep, not surprisingly, struggles. His bowling figures of 9-1-44-0 are a striking reminder of the tactical error. India recovers to win the next Test in Nottingham but there is bad news for the wrist-spinner. He does not make the squad for the last two matches, even though it's later evident that he could have been useful in the fourth Test at Southampton.
Within the first three Tests of his career, Kuldeep had already been the subject of serious debate. Everyone seemed to agree that he could be a threat in most conditions but the question of his selection led to much hand-wringing. The debates emanating from the Dharamsala and Lord's Tests have still not fully gone away.
In fact, some of the questions asked back then will now resurface as Kuldeep readies himself for the Tests in Australia. For some obvious reasons. It's the same opposition against whom he made his Test debut. Will India play five bowlers or four? Will he able to adapt to the conditions? And where does he exactly feature in India's plans for Test cricket?
These questions are yet to be answered but they could be over the next month or so. There is, after all, something to be said for Kuldeep's inclusion. He should be able to exploit the bounce off Australian wickets and it is well-known that the home batsmen usually struggle against quality spinners. However, we cannot even be sure whether Kuldeep will get the chance to test them.
Even if India were to choose five bowlers, it's possible that the wrist-spinner misses out. R Ashwin still enjoys the position of the team's first-choice spinner in Test cricket while Ravindra Jadeja is likely to get the nod over Kuldeep due to the former's ability with the bat. This is a familiar scenario.
Since his debut, Kuldeep has featured in only four of the 17 Tests played by India. Home or away, he cannot seem to cement a spot even though his 19 wickets in five matches have come at a pleasing average of 25.26 runs. The ongoing situation cannot help Kuldeep's development as a Test cricketer.
But he is still keen to put himself in the best position possible, should he earn another Test cap. In the lead up to the tour of Australia, the 23-year-old spent time with Shane Warne as part of his preparations.
"I have always followed Shane Warne. I had a chat with Warne a few days ago. He asked me to meet him and advised me to bowl normally, changing the angle (over the wicket to round the wicket). There will be a bounce on Australian wickets and I can use that in my favour," said Kuldeep afterwards.
Warne, of course, is a big fan of the Indian youngster too, in keeping with his resolve to support wrist-spinners all over the world. In fact, the former Australian leggie has backed Kuldeep to become the best in the game. It could be argued that the Uttar Pradesh spinner already enjoys that status in limited-overs cricket. However, his potential will remain untapped if he continues to warm the bench in the longest format.
So, how can he break in? Ashwin's reputation is redoubtable but he can go missing in crucial moments outside the Indian subcontinent. This issue was yet again apparent at Southampton earlier this year when Moeen Ali struck decisive blows for England even as the Indian offie toiled miserably. Ashwin's hip injury was a mitigating factor but it was not the first time he had failed to produce his best in such conditions.
The off-spinner is likely to play the first Test in Adelaide but if he cannot make the difference for India then the clamour for Kuldeep will grow. Perhaps, in due course, it will become clear that Ashwin is the better choice. But India cannot know that for sure until Kuldeep is allowed to show his wares frequently. Such is the wrist-spinner's talent that his possibilities are yet to be defined.
As India hope to achieve unprecedented success in Australia, now might be the time to push some boundaries.
Priyansh is an independent writer in New Delhi. He tweets @GarrulousBoy.
Updated Date:
Nov 30, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja should play ahead of Kuldeep Yadav in Tests if Virat Kohli fields two spinners, says Murali Kartik
India vs Australia: Poor team balance and lack of sixth bowling option cost Virat Kohli and Co big in first T20I
India vs Australia: Krunal Pandya's ability to bounce back after Brisbane hammering shows he belongs at international level