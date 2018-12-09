If Ajinkya Rahane had scored a hundred on the day four of the first Test against Australia, he would have broken his drought of 22 innings without a century. But the Mumbai batsmen perished to a reverse sweep on 70. The drought for a three-figure score will continue, but Rahane will be buoyed by the fact that he is amongst the runs and the fact that he played a pivotal role in catapulting

India into a strong position.

The statistics reveal that Rahane has only averaged 31.05 in his last 10 Tests. Those are disappointing numbers for a man that was termed India's most dependable overseas batsmen just over a year ago.

But putting Rahane's record into context, one has to realize the difficult batting conditions he had to confront in South Africa and England. Adelaide was not treacherous, but for Rahane, more than the conditions, he had to overcome the mental barrier.

Rahane could easily have opted for a nightwatchman last night, but he opted to remain positive and strode to the middle with less than four overs remaining. At stumps, batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised Rahane's mindset, "It is up to the batsmen if he wants a nightwatchman, but Ajinkya was at a state that he wanted to go out there".

Rahane knew it was never going to be easy, but he was determined to prove a point. He, after all, is the vice-captain of the team. He had to contend with rough patches just outside his off-stump and a masterful off-spinner who is at the peak of his powers. As he took guard, one of the close-in Australian fielders could be heard saying "no nightwatchman guys he must be confident playing Gaz out of the rough". Rahane was undeterred, he had spent a week in the Sydney Cricket Ground nets practicing against the spinning ball out of bowlers footmarks, he had to survive and trust his methods.

The second ball he faced, he ran down the wicket and tried to smother the spin, but ended up inside edging it on to the pads. But luckily for Rahane, the ball didn't balloon to the short-leg fielder. This is the luck he has been craving for and perhaps it was his positive intent of coming out to the bat that ensured the fortune favoured the brave. From the other end, a bouncer from Josh Hazlewood rapped him on the helmet, but somehow Rahane found a way to survive until stumps.

On Saturday morning, Tim Paine's tactics of starting with Mitchell Starc over Nathan Lyon allowed Rahane to get his eye in. Starc didn't pose enough questions and any worthwhile query was greeted with a solid backfoot defence. Rahane knew that one shot that he had to eliminate early on in his innings was the cover drive. In the first innings, he had looked comfortable before being sucked into a wide ball.

Even during the England tour, Rahane had looked at ease during the majority of his innings, but it was his shot selection that had let him down. On the third morning, it was not until the 19th ball that he unleashed a booming cover drive off Pat Cummins. Commentating on the air for Fox Sports, former England captain Michael Vaughan called it the shot of the match.

In recent times, one aspect Rahane has struggled with is the tempo of his innings. He has been often bogged down by pressure and not been able to rotate the strike. But on Saturday, he found the right balance of attack and defence. The feet were moving swiftly as exemplified by some crisp drives down the ground. There was also so much assurance against Lyon. It was like Rahane had belief in his game plan.

His innings never stagnated as he swept, drove and used the depth of the crease to nullify the vicious spin that Lyon was generating. In between, he also overcame the bouncer barrage by getting on top of the ball and playing the hook or pull with authority.

The most pleasing facet of Rahane's innings was the way he adjusted his game according to the situation of the match. After the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara, he made sure he went into his shell to ensure India didn't lose another wicket quickly. Then with Rishab Pant blasting the ball all over the place, he played second fiddle.

He only tried to dominate the minute he was stuck with the tail. Unfortunately, the reverse sweep might have looked ugly, but Rahane was seeking runs as he put the team ahead of his personal milestone. Something he has done for a majority of his career. As Sanjay Bangar said at end of day's play, "the big innings will come".