Australia beat India by 35 runs in the fifth and final one-day international to clinch the series 3-2 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets to help bowl out India for 237 on the final ball of their innings while chasing a target of 273.

Opening batsman Usman Khawaja made 100 off 106 balls to set up Australia's third straight win after trailing 0-2 in the hard-fought series.

The in-form Khawaja made 100 off 106 deliveries as Australia put up a competitive total after electing to bat first at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Australia were cruising at 175-1 when Indian bowlers struck back. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets while fellow paceman Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two each.

Khawaja, who has been instrumental in Australia's turnaround after being 0-2 down in the series, built crucial partnerships including a 99-run second-wicket stand with Peter Handscomb, who made 52.

This was India's first bilateral ODI series defeat at home since their loss to South Africa in 2015/16. In between, they won six bilateral ODI series at home.

This is Australia's first bilateral ODI series win since their victory over Pakistan in 2017. In between, they lost six bilateral ODI series.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to India's series defeat.

T20I series win ✅ ODI series win ✅ thanks for the babysitting, India. 👌#INDvAUS @virendersehwag https://t.co/baFv511KmG — Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) March 13, 2019

Teams winning after being 0-2 down in an ODI series: 3-2 SA vs Pak, 2003 3-2 Ban vs Zim, 2005 4-2 Pak vs Ind, 2005 3-2 SA vs Eng, 2016 3-2 Aus vs Ind, 2019#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 13, 2019

And the series ends with more questions than answers for India. And Never write off this Australia side. #INDvAUS — Unnikrishnan (@unni1974) March 13, 2019

Right on the stroke of a World Cup, Australia give a timely reminder that they’re back to the party! #INDvAUS — Angikaar Choudhury (@AngikaarC) March 13, 2019

Something about a tour to India that regroups struggling Australian units and turns them into a band of soldiers. 1986 tied test was precursor to 1987 WC. There is a long way to go still, but this win has put Australia right back among the top contenders. — cricBC (@cricBC) March 13, 2019

This is why Dhoni is vital in a chase. If he was around, Rohit won’t have lost his head and thrown his wicket away thrice in as many overs. Australia just couldn’t keep letting him get away. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) March 13, 2019

Kohli said IPL will have no bearing on WC squad. That thinking may change. Still feel India have a very solid squad, no need to panic. Minor changes will take place. #INDvAUS — Ujwal Kr Singh (@UjwalKS) March 13, 2019

Virat Kohli at the toss today: "We are one of the best chasing teams in the world. We have to show that today" "We bat till 8 with Bhuvi in. This we feel is our most balanced side" RESULT: Fails to chase down 273!! #IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 13, 2019

In 2019 Australia have played eight ODIs against India - ranked No. 2 in the ICC ODI rankings - and won four of them, including three in India. In the entirety of 2018 Australia only won two of their 13 ODIs. #INDvAUS — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) March 13, 2019

From Sydney to Delhi, that's some progress for Australia's ODI team. Add Warner, Smith, Hazlewood and Starc to this team, and they will be proper defending champions in England this summer. #IndvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) March 13, 2019

- India do not know their starting XI.

- India probably do not know their squad of 15 (though they probably know the 20 they will select the 15 from).

- India do not play another ODI before the World Cup.#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #DelhiODI — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 13, 2019

With inputs from AFP