India vs Australia: 'Thanks for the babysitting, India', Twitter reacts to Aaron Finch and Co's stunning ODI series win over hosts
Here's how the Twitterati reacted to India's defeat to Australia in the fifth and final ODI at Delhi, which resulted in the visiting team winning the ODI series 3-2.
Australia beat India by 35 runs in the fifth and final one-day international to clinch the series 3-2 in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets to help bowl out India for 237 on the final ball of their innings while chasing a target of 273.
Opening batsman Usman Khawaja made 100 off 106 balls to set up Australia's third straight win after trailing 0-2 in the hard-fought series.
The in-form Khawaja made 100 off 106 deliveries as Australia put up a competitive total after electing to bat first at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.
Australia's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Vijay Shankar during the 5th ODI. AP
Australia were cruising at 175-1 when Indian bowlers struck back. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets while fellow paceman Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took two each.
Khawaja, who has been instrumental in Australia's turnaround after being 0-2 down in the series, built crucial partnerships including a 99-run second-wicket stand with Peter Handscomb, who made 52.
This was India's first bilateral ODI series defeat at home since their loss to South Africa in 2015/16. In between, they won six bilateral ODI series at home.
This is Australia's first bilateral ODI series win since their victory over Pakistan in 2017. In between, they lost six bilateral ODI series.
Here's how the Twitterati reacted to India's series defeat.
Updated Date:
Mar 13, 2019 21:41:15 IST
