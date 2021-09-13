India vs Australia: Taniya Bhatia says team is excited for first-ever day-night Test

India women will begin their tour of Australia on 21 September with the first of the three ODIs taking place at Harrup Park, in Queensland. India will also play three T20Is later but all eyes will be on the one-off Test between the two teams which will be a day-night affair. This will also be India's first day-night Test and the players are excited already.

Taniya Bhatia, wicket-keeper and batter with Indian team, says the whole group is excited to play in the pink-ball Test.

"All this while, we’ve only seen men’s play. Now that we are also getting our opportunity to play a pink ball day-night test came then we all as a group are really really excited and looking forward to it," said Bhatia on Sony Sports’ live studio show Extraaa Innings.

The India women's team regrouped in Bengaluru before leaving for Australia and Bhatia said the team is working on all aspects to do better in Australia.

"We’ve been working together as a group on all the aspects. Ab different jagah hai different opponents hain (Now there is a different, the opponents are different) . So, we’ve regrouped here in Bangalore for a small camp before we head to Australia. So, I think that we’ll just reset and move ahead with a positive mindset."

Squad for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Watch the LIVE coverage of India tour of Australia Women on SONY SIX channels starting 21 September 2021.