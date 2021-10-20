Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Vs Australia At ICC Academy, Dubai, 20 October, 2021

20 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

152/5 (20.0 ov)

Match 14
India

68/1 (9.2 ov)

Live Blog
Australia India
152/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.6 68/1 (9.2 ov) - R/R 7.29

Play In Progress

India need 85 runs in 64 balls at 7.96 rpo

KL Rahul - 39

Rohit Sharma (C) - 28

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma (C) Batting 28 25 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ashton Agar 1.2 0 9 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 68/1 (9.2)

68 (68) R/R: 7.28

KL Rahul 39(31)

KL Rahul 39(31) S.R (125.8)

c David Warner b Ashton Agar
India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score: Rohit, Rahul stitch fifty stand in quick time

18:03 (IST)

After 8 overs,India 62/0 ( KL Rahul 36 , Rohit Sharma (C) 25)

Marcus Stoinis, who had impressed with the bat with an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls, brought into the attack in the eighth over. Keeps it today with just four coming off it as Rahul and Rohit collect two singles each.

18:00 (IST)

After 7 overs,India 58/0 ( KL Rahul 34 , Rohit Sharma (C) 23)

Big over for the Indians with Zampa conceding 16 off it, including two sixes in three balls to KL Rahul. The leg-spinner’s conceded 23 from the two overs he’s bowled so far. India, meanwhile, off to a solid start in their chase of the 153-run target.

17:59 (IST)
six

Fifty partnership up between openers Rahul and Rohit, the former smashing the ball straight down the ground in the fourth ball of the seventh over to bring up the milestone. IND 53/0

17:54 (IST)

After 6 overs,India 42/0 ( KL Rahul 21 , Rohit Sharma (C) 20)

Kane Richardson introduced in the final over of the powerplay. Rahul slaps a back-of-length ball from Richardson down the ground, collecting his second boundary. Single off each of the last two deliveries, with the Indians collecting 42 in the powerplay without losing a wicket. They need another 111 to win from 84 deliveries.

17:49 (IST)

After 5 overs,India 36/0 ( KL Rahul 16 , Rohit Sharma (C) 19)

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa introduced. Rahul collects a single off the first delivery. Rohit goes for a well-timed cut in front of square two balls later, collecting another boundary for himself. Runs the ball down the ground for a single to bring Rahul back on strike the next ball. Rahul targets the same region, also for one, off the last ball. Seven from the over.

17:45 (IST)

After 4 overs,India 29/0 ( KL Rahul 14 , Rohit Sharma (C) 14)

Four off Cummins’ second over of the innings, with Rohit collecting his third boundary by clipping a length ball through the midwicket region in the second ball of the over.

17:43 (IST)

After 3 overs,India 25/0 ( KL Rahul 14 , Rohit Sharma (C) 10)

Ashton Agar’s brought into the attack in the third over, and is immediately dispatched over long on for a maximum by Rahul, who pretty much has picked up from where he left off on Monday. A single each for Rahul and Rohit off the remaining deliveries. Eight from the over.

17:37 (IST)

After 2 overs,India 17/0 ( KL Rahul 7 , Rohit Sharma (C) 9)

Pat Cummins into the action. Rohit on strike, and in the second ball of the over, he flicks it backward of square leg courtesy an angled ball from Cummins on the pads. Rohit finishes the over in style with two consecutive fours. Ten runs off the over. 

17:36 (IST)
four

FOUR! Rohit finds the fine leg fence for another boundary. Cummins is punished for his poor delivery. 

17:35 (IST)
four

FOUR! Slower ball from Cummins, Rohit gets a thick outside edge, and he easily slots this into the third man fence. 

Highlights

title-img
17:59 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between openers Rahul and Rohit, the former smashing the ball straight down the ground in the fourth ball of the seventh over to bring up the milestone. IND 53/0
17:11 (IST)

OUT! Steve Smith finally perishes in the penultimate delivery of the innings,slapping a slower bouncer from Bhuvneshwar straight into the hands of the extra cover fielder. AUS 148/5

Smith c Rohit b Bhuvneshwar 57(48)
17:02 (IST)

FOUR! Stoinis gets down on one knee and smacks the ball in front of square off Bhuvneshwar to bring up the fifty stand with Smith for the fifth wicket! AUS 124/4
 
16:56 (IST)

Fifty up for Steve Smith! Collects a brace to bring up the milestone at the end of the 17th over after a hattrick of boundaries off Shardul Thakur's bowling before this. Has consumed 41 deliveries for his milestone today, with six boundaries along the way. AUS 118/4
16:33 (IST)

BOWLED! Chahar with the breakthrough, sending Maxwell back to the dugout as the big-hitting all-rounder ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps while looking for a sweep. AUS 72/4

Maxwell b Chahar 37(28)
16:26 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Maxwell and Smith for the fourth wicket! Maxwell brings up the milestone with a pull towards the vacant part of the square leg region. AUS 63/3
 
15:49 (IST)

OUT! Jadeja strikes in his first delivery of the match, as Australian skipper Finch is trapped leg-before in front of off. Was looking to defend this, but got beaten by one that straightened along and struck him in front of off and middle. AUS 11/3

Finch LBW Jadeja 8(10)
15:40 (IST)

OUT! Two-in-two for Ravichandran Ashwin, as he removes birthday boy Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck! Rohit takes a fine catch at slip after the ball finds Marsh's outside edge. AUS 6/2

Marsh c Rohit b Ashwin 0(1)
15:38 (IST)

OUT! Another disappointing outing for Davey Warner as he's trapped leg-before while trying to reverse sweep Ashwin towards the third man region. AUS 6/1

Warner LBW Ashwin 1(7)
15:05 (IST)

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to bat

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup warm-up match, Live Updates: Another seam-bowling all-rounder introduced from the other end in Mitchell Marsh. Single off each of the first three balls before Rahul collects a second off an overthrow in the fourth after a throw from long off. Rahul gets a thick inside edge off the last ball that misses the stumps, but is also stopped inside the circle at short fine, resulting in back-to-back dots off the last two. Five from the over. India need 86 off 66.

Preview: After getting their T20 World Cup preparations off to a solid start with a seven-wicket win over England earlier on Monday, India will be hoping to make it two in two in the second warmup game against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

Both teams are coming off wins in their previous warmup matches, with Australia having beaten Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by three wickets at Abu Dhabi's Tolerance Oval. South Africa and Pakistan were the other winners in Monday's practice games, beating Afghanistan and West Indies respectively.

Both openers KL Rahul (51 off 24) and Ishan Kishan (70 off 46) impressed in India's chase of the 189-run target set by England two days ago, the fixture serving as an audition for Rohit Sharma's partner at the top of the batting order, with Rahul likely to get Kohli's backing for India's opening game against Pakistan on Sunday.

Additionally, other options India might want to try on Wednesday before starting off their Super 12s campaign are spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Shardul Thakur — who is being seen as a replacement for Hardik Pandya with the latter unable to bowl and also going through a lean patch with the bat.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia counterpart Aaron Finch at the toss ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup warmup game on Wednesday. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Kane Richardson (3/24) and Adam Zampa (2/17) were impressive for Australia in their victory on Monday, their spells helping restrict the Black Caps to 158/7. The Aussies got off to a poor start with David Warner getting dismissed for a golden duck, and kept losing regular wickets thereafter with the scorecard reading 115/6 in the 16th over.

It took a partnership between Ashton Agar (23) and Mitchell Starc (13 not out) to rescue Aaron Finch's side from the tough spot, before Josh Inglis's back-to-back boundaries helped sealed the win with a ball to spare.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Match starts at 7.30pm.

