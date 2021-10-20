Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs Australia At ICC Academy, Dubai, 20 October, 2021

20 October, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

4/0 (1.2 ov)

Match 14
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Australia India
4/0 (1.2 ov) - R/R 3

Play In Progress

David Warner - 0

Aaron Finch (C) - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner Batting 0 5 0 0
Aaron Finch (C) Batting 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 0 3 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 0.2 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

4 (4) R/R: 3

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score: Aussies opt to bat, Virat opts to rest

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score: Aussies opt to bat, Virat opts to rest

15:34 (IST)

After 1 overs,Australia 3/0 ( David Warner 0 , Aaron Finch (C) 1)

Bhuvneshwar starts off with a hattrick of dots, before bowling a wide down the leg side that allows David Warner to also get off the strike with a bye. Aaron Finch then collects the first run off the bat next ball with a single. Three from the first over.

Full Scorecard
15:28 (IST)

David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch walk out to open, the former looking to come good today after a golden duck in the previous game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over.

Full Scorecard
15:13 (IST)

IND XII: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy

Full Scorecard
15:13 (IST)

AUS XII: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Full Scorecard
15:07 (IST)

Rohit Sharma: From last game, Shami, Bumrah and Kohli won’t be playing today. We wanted to try and bat first today, to see how we put up runs on the board. Nevertheless, that’s fine. We obviously want to make sure we get our sixth bowling option as well and there are a few things we can try in batting as well. We need slower bowlers to try and fill in the sixth option. If the conditions are dewy, we need the seamers. Hardk is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl.

Full Scorecard
15:07 (IST)

Aaron Finch: Batted second in the last game, so looking to change things up a bit. My knee is going pretty well. Coming along better than what I expected after the surgery. Josh Hazlewood was the only one taking an extra couple of days. He will just be relaxing. Mitch Swepson and Josh Inglis won’t be playing other.

Full Scorecard
15:05 (IST)

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to bat

Full Scorecard
15:00 (IST)

Looks like Rohit Sharma will be the Indian team today for their second warmup game. Here's the toss

Full Scorecard
14:55 (IST)

Bangladesh keep their campaign alive
 

Bangladesh kept their T20 World Cup hopes alive by overcoming a slow start against co-hosts Oman, eventually beating them by 26 runs, with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42, 3/28) playing a central role in the victory.

Read: Shakib Al Hasan stars as Bangladesh thrash Oman to stay afloat

Full Scorecard
14:40 (IST)

KL Rahul on MS Dhoni

India opener Rahul said Dhoni's presence in the dressing room brings about a sense of "calmness". MSD, who recently led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth IPL title, will join the Indian team as a mentor in what will be Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's final assignments as T20I captain and India head coach respectively.

Read: MS Dhoni gives players sense of calmness in dressing room, says KL Rahul

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
15:05 (IST)

TOSS: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to bat

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup warm-up match, Live Updates: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to bat. Kohli, Bumrah and Shami rested in the Indian lineup for this game, with Rohit Sharma leading the Men in Blue.

Preview: After getting their T20 World Cup preparations off to a solid start with a seven-wicket win over England earlier on Monday, India will be hoping to make it two in two in the second warmup game against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

Both teams are coming off wins in their previous warmup matches, with Australia having beaten Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by three wickets at Abu Dhabi's Tolerance Oval. South Africa and Pakistan were the other winners in Monday's practice games, beating Afghanistan and West Indies respectively.

Both openers KL Rahul (51 off 24) and Ishan Kishan (70 off 46) impressed in India's chase of the 189-run target set by England two days ago, the fixture serving as an audition for Rohit Sharma's partner at the top of the batting order, with Rahul likely to get Kohli's backing for India's opening game against Pakistan on Sunday.

Additionally, other options India might want to try on Wednesday before starting off their Super 12s campaign are spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Shardul Thakur — who is being seen as a replacement for Hardik Pandya with the latter unable to bowl and also going through a lean patch with the bat.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia counterpart Aaron Finch at the toss ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup warmup game on Wednesday. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia counterpart Aaron Finch at the toss ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup warmup game on Wednesday. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Kane Richardson (3/24) and Adam Zampa (2/17) were impressive for Australia in their victory on Monday, their spells helping restrict the Black Caps to 158/7. The Aussies got off to a poor start with David Warner getting dismissed for a golden duck, and kept losing regular wickets thereafter with the scorecard reading 115/6 in the 16th over.

It took a partnership between Ashton Agar (23) and Mitchell Starc (13 not out) to rescue Aaron Finch's side from the tough spot, before Josh Inglis's back-to-back boundaries helped sealed the win with a ball to spare.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Match starts at 7.30pm.

Updated Date: October 20, 2021 15:21:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Lasith Malinga to become leading T20I wicket-taker
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Lasith Malinga to become leading T20I wicket-taker

Shakib sent back Scotland's Michael Leask for nought with his left-arm spin in Muscat to surpass former Sri Lankan pace bowler Lasith Malinga's feat of 107 wickets (84 matches) in the shortest format.

T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni links up with Indian team as mentor for campaign
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: MS Dhoni links up with Indian team as mentor for campaign

The 40-year-old Dhoni's new role as mentor of Team India is limited to the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan 'know conditions really well' in UAE, says Babar Azam
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan 'know conditions really well' in UAE, says Babar Azam

Pakistan will take on India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24 October. They head to the fixture on the back of an unbeaten record at the venue, having recorded six T20Is wins.