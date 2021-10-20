India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match LIVE Cricket Score: Aussies opt to bat, Virat opts to rest

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup warm-up match, Live Updates: Australia win the toss, and skipper Aaron Finch opts to bat. Kohli, Bumrah and Shami rested in the Indian lineup for this game, with Rohit Sharma leading the Men in Blue.

Preview: After getting their T20 World Cup preparations off to a solid start with a seven-wicket win over England earlier on Monday, India will be hoping to make it two in two in the second warmup game against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

Both teams are coming off wins in their previous warmup matches, with Australia having beaten Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by three wickets at Abu Dhabi's Tolerance Oval. South Africa and Pakistan were the other winners in Monday's practice games, beating Afghanistan and West Indies respectively.

Both openers KL Rahul (51 off 24) and Ishan Kishan (70 off 46) impressed in India's chase of the 189-run target set by England two days ago, the fixture serving as an audition for Rohit Sharma's partner at the top of the batting order, with Rahul likely to get Kohli's backing for India's opening game against Pakistan on Sunday.

Additionally, other options India might want to try on Wednesday before starting off their Super 12s campaign are spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Shardul Thakur — who is being seen as a replacement for Hardik Pandya with the latter unable to bowl and also going through a lean patch with the bat.

Kane Richardson (3/24) and Adam Zampa (2/17) were impressive for Australia in their victory on Monday, their spells helping restrict the Black Caps to 158/7. The Aussies got off to a poor start with David Warner getting dismissed for a golden duck, and kept losing regular wickets thereafter with the scorecard reading 115/6 in the 16th over.

It took a partnership between Ashton Agar (23) and Mitchell Starc (13 not out) to rescue Aaron Finch's side from the tough spot, before Josh Inglis's back-to-back boundaries helped sealed the win with a ball to spare.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Match starts at 7.30pm.