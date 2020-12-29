India vs Australia: Sydney confirmed to host third Test despite COVID-19 cluster

Melbourne: The third Test between Australia and India will remain in Sydney, cricket chiefs said Tuesday despite a coronavirus outbreak in the city, with Brisbane holding the final clash as scheduled.

A Covid-19 cluster emerged in Sydney earlier this month, with parts of the city in lockdown and restrictions placed on travel to other states.

With the situation uncertain, Melbourne was put on standby to host back-to-back Tests.

But Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said the match starting 7 January would stay in Sydney after health advice from the New South Wales government.

Complicating matters had been a closure of the Queensland border to anyone coming from Sydney, but that issue has also been resolved with players and support staff expected to enter some sort of quarantine in Brisbane.

"Despite the many challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, I am delighted to say Cricket Australia remains on track to deliver the men's international series as scheduled," he said in a statement.

"In response to the public health situation in NSW and the requirements of the Queensland government, CA will put in place appropriate biosecurity measures and we thank all players, staff and broadcasters for their cooperation."

Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide by eight wickets, with India levelling the series on Tuesday with an eight wicket win in Melbourne.

The final Brisbane Test starts on 15 January.