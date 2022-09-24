Former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar explained why Rohit Sharma’s innings in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur was successful.

Gavaskar said that Rohit had a measured approach while batting and didn’t play any unwarranted shots.

Rohit scored 46 off 20 deliveries, smashing four 6s and as many boundaries. And thanks to his innings, India were able to chase the target of 91 after the match was curtailed to eight over per side with quite an ease.

“What you saw with Rohit today was a measured approach. It wasn’t anything where he was looking to defend, but he was being a lot more selective. And look, when he is playing those flick shots or the swivel pull shots, he is very good at that,” Gavaskar said after the match, speaking on Star Sports.

Reminiscing Rohit Sharma’s knock last evening .. A 20 ball 46 which felt like a pleasant breeze, not a storm. #IndvAus — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 24, 2022

Gavaskar said that the only thing that troubles Rohit is when he tries to play big shots on the off-side. “Where he gets into trouble is where he is looking to play on the off-side, just tonks it up like that, that’s where he hits the ball up in the air rather than into the stands. That’s the only thing that he is going to watch out for.”

The skipper started going after the bowlers from the first over itself, hitting two sixes of Josh Hazlewood. Gavaskar explained that he didn’t go bonkers straight away, but played based on the line and length of the ball.

“Otherwise, when he is hitting it in his range, he has got absolutely no problems at all. That’s what he should be looking to do. Today was such a measured innings. He was waiting, cutting the ball, pulling, he was not going bang straight away. That is the reason why he batted so brilliantly,” Gavaskar explained.

Rohit also became the batter to hit most sixes in T20I cricket, surpassing New Zealand’s Martin Guptill in the process.

The series is tied at 1-1 after two games and the decider will be played in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.