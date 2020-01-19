First Cricket
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IRE in WI Jan 20, 2020
WI vs IRE
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
India vs Australia: 'Style and substance', Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli and Co winning third ODI to clinch series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played sensational knocks of 119 and 89 respectively as India defeated Australia by seven wickets in the third ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Here's how Twitter reacted to the win

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 19, 2020 22:02:05 IST

Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played sensational knocks of 119 and 89 respectively as India defeated Australia by seven wickets in the third ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With this result, India won the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 287, India got off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul saw off the first ten overs and scored 61 runs. In the process, Rohit became the third-fastest batsman to register 9,000 ODI runs.

Australia finally got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Ashton Agar had KL Rahul (19) adjudged leg-before wicket, reducing India to 69/1. Sharma looked in good form and he brought up his half-century in the 15th over of the innings.

Skipper Virat Kohli then joined Rohit in the middle and the duo did not let momentum slide for the home team. Rohit brought up his eighth-century against Australia in the 30th over of the innings.

Kohli also brought up his half-century in the 36th over of the innings. Australia finally got the breakthrough of Rohit (119) in the 37th over to reduce India to 206/2.

Shreyas Iyer gave Kohli support at the other end, and both batsmen put a stand of 68 runs, but with 13 runs away from the target, Kohli (89) was clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood. In the end, Iyer (44*) and Manish Pandey (8*) took India over the finishing line by seven wickets and with 15 balls to spare.

Earlier, Smith's knock of 131 runs enabled Australia register 286/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's series win:

Updated Date: Jan 19, 2020 22:02:05 IST

Tags : Ashton Agar, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, India Vs Australia, Indian Cricket Team, KL Rahul, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, ODI Cricket, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli

