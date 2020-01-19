Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played sensational knocks of 119 and 89 respectively as India defeated Australia by seven wickets in the third ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With this result, India won the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 287, India got off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul saw off the first ten overs and scored 61 runs. In the process, Rohit became the third-fastest batsman to register 9,000 ODI runs.

Australia finally got the breakthrough in the 13th over as Ashton Agar had KL Rahul (19) adjudged leg-before wicket, reducing India to 69/1. Sharma looked in good form and he brought up his half-century in the 15th over of the innings.

Skipper Virat Kohli then joined Rohit in the middle and the duo did not let momentum slide for the home team. Rohit brought up his eighth-century against Australia in the 30th over of the innings.

Kohli also brought up his half-century in the 36th over of the innings. Australia finally got the breakthrough of Rohit (119) in the 37th over to reduce India to 206/2.

Shreyas Iyer gave Kohli support at the other end, and both batsmen put a stand of 68 runs, but with 13 runs away from the target, Kohli (89) was clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood. In the end, Iyer (44*) and Manish Pandey (8*) took India over the finishing line by seven wickets and with 15 balls to spare.

Earlier, Smith's knock of 131 runs enabled Australia register 286/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's series win:

Lost three tosses. Lost the first game comprehensively. Bounced back to win the series. Two must-win games back to back. Style and substance. Well done, Team India #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2020

Just to show that it wasn't as easy as it looked. #WhistlePodu #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GgkfR4vqS6 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 19, 2020

wins for India, India A and India U19 today #INDvAUS #U19CWC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 19, 2020

Fantastic series win for India, among best ODI contests I have seen. After the debacle at Mumbai feared Australia might make a clean sweep. India fought back marvellously, showing gr8 skill, ambition and character. Congrats @imVkohli, @RaviShastriOfc & Team — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 19, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (43) and Rohit Sharma (29) have 121 centuries in ODIs between them. That is 41 percent of India's all centuries! #IndvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 19, 2020

Brilliant batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some excellent bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.

Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/STsew7VzVu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2020

