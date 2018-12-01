First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd Test Nov 24, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Dec 03, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 06, 2018
AUS vs IND
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Steve Waugh says upcoming series is a 'significant chance' for Virat Kohli and Co to win in Oz

Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist said India would mainly bank on their talismanic skipper Virat Kohli to get runs on the board.

Press Trust of India, December 01, 2018

Sydney: Former Australia captain Steve Waugh says the upcoming four-match rubber is a "significant chance" for India to win their first Test series Down Under.

The series begins with the first Tests in Adelaide on 6 December.

The first Australia-India Test starts on 6 December. Reuters

The first Australia-India Test starts on 6 December. Reuters

"I will see this as a significant chance and they would have prepared for this tour for a long time, I think it's going to be a really close series," Waugh told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

India captain Virat Kohli is likely to be the biggest threat for the Australian bowlers, as they look to maintain their unbeaten record at home against the Asian giants.

Asked how how does Australia tackle the Kohli threat, Waugh said, "He is a great player and loves the big moment, a bit like Tendulkar and Lara.

"They wait for these big series and that's where they want to show their best. So who is the dangerman for Australia? They have got some really good batsmen, they have got a very good all-round team."

Former wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist said the visitors would mainly bank on their talismanic skipper to get runs on the board.

"Virat is clearly the best player in the world at the moment. So India will look to him to score heavily but all are going to have their challenges and as too will the Australian batting line-up," Gilchrist said.

The big-hitting batsman of yesteryears was of the opinion that the Australian pace attack comprising Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood could pose tough questions.

"I think Pat Cummins is outstanding, Hazlewood is almost McGrath like with his bowling. Those three guys and there are couple in the wings who are high quality fast bowlers.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2018

Tags : Adam Gilchrist, Australia Vs India, Australia Vs India 2018-19, Australian Cricket, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia, Indian Cricket Team, Steve Waugh, Test Cricket, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all