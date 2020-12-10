India vs Australia: Steve Smith says he is pumped up to face visitors in Test series; not thinking about return to captaincy

Sydney: Steve Smith admitted on Thursday that "discussions" had taken place about his return to captain the Australian team, but said he was happy with the current set-up.

The 31-year-old skippered the national side until he was banned for 12 months over a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

Part of his punishment included a further year-long exile from any leadership role, which expired in March.

Currently, Tim Paine captains the Test team and Aaron Finch the limited-overs sides.

The issue was thrust back into the spotlight when Finch was ruled out of the second Twenty20 against India last weekend, with speculation rampant that Smith would stand in. In the end, Matthew Wade got the nod.

"There were discussions taking place. I think JL (coach Justin Langer) answered the question when asked about me and captaincy," Smith said from Adelaide, where he is preparing for the first Test against India next week.

"For me, I just said I am happy to do whatever is best for the team and that's the same going forward. I do whatever I can for the team.

"Right now, I think Tim and Finchy are doing really good jobs in both formats of the game," he added.

"I'm comfortable with where I'm at right now, but as I've always said I will do what is best for the team."

Langer told reporters this week there was "a bit of a process" to go through before Smith could captain again, without going into details.

Smith said he wasn't sure what that entailed.

"I think whenever there is a captain chosen, you go through a process, you go through the board and things like that, and other people are spoken to," he said.

"I'm sure it won't be too dissimilar, but I'm not really sure. That's all that has been said to me, and we will let it rest for now.

"The guys at the moment are doing really good jobs, and I'm really comfortable where everything is at."

Smith revved up for Test series

Smith admitted that he was pumped to play his first Test in almost a year, revealing how hard it was to miss India's last series in Australia when he was banned for ball-tampering.

The two sides meet in a day-night Test in Adelaide from 17 December, the first of four clashes over a blockbuster summer.

It will be Smith's first red-ball international since the final Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January before coronavirus caused havoc.

"Very excited, I love Test cricket, it's my favourite form of the game no doubt. It challenges you in so many different ways," Smith, bubbling with enthusiasm, said on a Zoom call from Adelaide.

"So excited to get back out and play some long-form cricket. It's been close to a year since our last game. Can't wait— all the boys are really keen to get out there and play as well."

Making it extra special for Smith is that he missed India's historic first Test series win in Australia in 2018-19 when he was serving his 12-month suspension.

"I watched bits and pieces," he said of the tour. "It was difficult sitting on the sidelines and not being able to go out there and make a difference.

Selection issues

"That was the toughest thing for me, knowing that I probably could make a difference if I was out there. So that was hard. But it's an exciting series coming up."

Both teams face selection problems.

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma and pace bowler Ishant Sharma are both injured.

Australia will be missing opener David Warner for the opening Test after he injured a groin in the recent white-ball series but young prospect Will Pucovski, who was heavily tipped to replace him, suffered concussion against India A this week.

Various scenarios have been touted should Pucovski fail to recover, from elevating Marnus Labuschagne or Matthew Wade to open, to recalling Marcus Harris or even Usman Khawaja.

Smith said it wouldn't trouble him if Labuschange opened and he was moved up to bat at three from four.

"That doesn't bother me too much, I've batted a fair bit at number three. Three or four, any lower than four and I wouldn't be overly happy, but anywhere out there I'm fine," he said.

Smith, who has played 73 Tests, scoring more than 13,000 runs, including 26 centuries, admitted Warner's absence would be felt.

"I think our depth is obviously going to be tested with Davey out and a few potentially new players coming in, so it's test for us against a good Indian outfit," he said.

"Whoever is out there and in the team, hopefully we all do our job and have a successful summer."