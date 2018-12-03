India vs Australia, stats preview: From Virat Kohli's irresistible Test form Down Under to Mitchell Starc's threat in 2018
Before the highly anticipated Test series between India and Australia gets underway let’s have a look at few key stats and nuggets.
India start favourites for the four-match Test rubber Down Under, but can India really break the habit of winning just one-odd Test and claim a series win? They have a real chance against possibly the one of the weakest Australian batting lineup.
However, Australian pace bowling troika along with Nathan Lyon will try to restrict India from achieving their desired result. Therefore, it will come down to batsmen and whichever team’s does well in the batting department are likely to win the series.
Indian bowlers shone in South Africa and then in England, but it was their batsmen who let them down, so the first right step for India would be to pick the correct playing XI. The visitors have already lost the young sensation Prithvi Shaw for the first Test to be played at Adelaide.
It would be intriguing to see as to who their choice of openers would be, who will bat at No.6 and what will be their bowling combination. There are enough selection problems for both the teams to sort out before the start of the series. Before the highly anticipated Test series gets underway let’s have a look at few key stats and nuggets.
Australia are as good as anyone at home in Test cricket. They have won 20 and lost only two Tests at home since 2013 and therefore, India must not make a mistake of taking Australia lightly.
Stats by Umang Pabari
The main problem for them will be to maintain winning record without their premier batsmen – Steve Smith and David Warner predictably as both are in top-five run-getters since 2013 in the longest format of the game. No other Australia batsman scored 1500-plus runs during the same period at home while Steve Smith and David Warner amassed 2931 and 2886 runs respectively in Australia during the same period.
Stats by Umang Pabari
It’s been a dream year for Indian pacers as they have taken most wickets (132) in this calendar year compared to all. The onus will be on them to create history for their country. Their bowling average of 24.18 in this year in Test cricket is the best among all the calendar years in which they bowled at least 500 overs.
Stats from Umang Pabari
Australia’s win/loss ratio in this year in Test cricket is the worst for them in a calendar year in this century. On the contrary side, India have a 5-6 record in this year in Test cricket.
Stats by Umang Pabari
Virat Kohli against Australia in Australia is at a different level in the whites and he is the only visiting captain to hit three centuries in a Test series in Australia. He did it in 2014/15. He would like to once again lead from the front with the bat to conquer Australia. He has scored 40-plus runs in each of his last four Test innings in Australia.
Stats by Umang Pabari
History:
- India have a 21-13 record against Australia at home, while in Australia, they have just won five matches out of 44 and lost 28.
Current form:
- India have won three out of their last five Tests while Australia have lost four out of their last five Tests.
Nuggets:
- Nathan Lyon has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in Tests – the most by any bowler along with James Anderson and Stuart Broad.
- Among bowlers who have picked up atleast 50 wickets since 2015 in Tests, Mitchell Starc’s SR of 46.2 is the third best. He has taken 141 wickets at an average of 26.06 from 31 Tests since 2015. He has been bettered only by Kagiso Rabada (39.3) and Mohammad Abbas (42.4).
- The last time when Australia lost a Test at Adelaide was back in 2010 – against England by an innings and 71 runs.
- The average first innings score at Adelaide in Tests is 386 while in the fourth innings, it becomes 213.
- Nathan Lyon was Australia’s highest wicket-taker in their last three Test series against India – 19 in 2017 (with Steve O’Keefe), 23 in 2014, 15 in 2013. He has taken 64 wickets against India in Tests – the most for him against any country.
- Indian openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay’s batting average in this year in Test cricket is – 24.70 and 21.18 respectively.
Updated Date:
Dec 03, 2018
